Former Amazon E-Commerce Director Huey Long Joins SKYX to Lead Its E-Commerce Platform, Expanding SKYX’s Market Penetration Across Its 60 Lighting and Home Décor Websites Among Other E-Commerce Leading Channels

Mr. Long’s Proven Track Record in Driving E-Commerce Growth and Innovation Includes Leadership Roles at Walmart, Ashley Furniture, and Amazon

Mr. Long will Collaborate with the Existing E-commerce Management Team and Founders to Expand SKYX ‘s Sales and Market Penetration of Its Disruptive Advance and Smart Home Plug & Play Technologies in the U.S. and Canadian Markets

MIAMI, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company for homes and buildings, with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and a portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announces today that Huey Long, former Director of Amazon E-Commerce, Senior Vice President of Walmart, and Executive Vice President at Ashley Furniture, has joined SKYX to lead its e-commerce platform.

Mr. Long will work together with the existing e-commerce management team and founders to drive innovation and expand sales and market penetration of SKYX’s advanced and smart home plug & play technologies across the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Long is renowned for his strategic vision and operational excellence across advanced business ecosystems. With over 28 years of experience in e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and global sourcing, he brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to SKYX. His career includes pivotal roles at industry-leading companies, including as Director at Amazon.com, where he spearheaded the development of Amazon Basics, the company’s first private brand initiative. Additionally, he has served as Senior Vice President at Walmart Stores Inc., General Merchandise Manager at Sam’s Club, and Executive Vice President at Ashley Furniture.

Commenting on his appointment, Huey Long said, “I am honored to join SKYX and work with its e-commerce management team and founders at such an exciting time. The company’s commitment to innovation with its game-changing plug & play technologies aligns perfectly with my passion for driving value through innovation, strategic transformation, and operational excellence. I look forward to driving growth and further expanding the market penetration of SKYX’s technologies in the U.S. and Canadian markets. SKYX’s disruptive and smart platform technologies present a unique opportunity for recurring revenues.”

Rani Kohen, Founder/Inventor and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms, said, “Huey’s extensive experience in e-commerce and omnichannel retail makes him uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of growth of our advanced and smart home plug & play platform technologies. We are excited to have Huey on board and look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our market penetration.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

