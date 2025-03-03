Money Concepts Awarded 2024 Impact Award in Digital Wealth Management by Datos Insights

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datos Insights, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Financial Services industry, recognized Money Concepts as a winner of their 2024 Impact Award for Digital Wealth Management. This award holds special significance to Money Concepts due to a commitment the firm made at its inception.

At its beginning, Money Concepts committed to pioneer business management solutions for their financial advisors. This meant building strong information systems from the start and remaining at the forefront of technological advancement. Upon receiving the Datos Insights award, Money Concepts’ President and CEO, Denis Walsh, stated, “As a financial solutions partner to our advisors, this award is a testament to our commitment made a long time ago and to the people who made it happen.”

Forward thinking has been the key trait to the success of Money Concepts. Founder John P. Walsh was a pioneer in the industry and was well known for his vision. In the early 1980’s, that vision was propelled by investing in information technology and developing a robust foundation on which the company could continue to build, fostered by a culture of sharing. Founder of the original information technology systems, Mario Monteiro, propelled the company for over 30 years. Today, Vice President of Information Technology Solutions, Marck Zepherin, has spearheaded the digital initiatives. His approach differs from most in that he begins with the advisor in mind, understanding the business, then applying technology solutions. This understanding and engagement allow the development and implementation of solutions that have input from the field, resulting in better engagement, adoption, and execution.

Marck commented, “Our mission is to always be thinking long term, to not only provide solutions our advisors need today, but to lay the groundwork for adaptations needed in the future. In an industry of ever-changing regulations, we must keep our advisors safe, informed and uninterrupted so they can focus on what they do best, serving their clients and running their businesses as entrepreneurs.”

The work of the information technology team at Money Concepts is invaluable. The company’s impact and quality of services would not be possible without their dedication. This award signifies more than just recognition; it honors the efforts of Mario J. Monteiro, applauds the leadership of Marck Zepherin, and appreciates the foundational work upon which Money Concepts was built.

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies entrusted to protect and grow the world’s assets and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, they support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies. Their support is shown through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.

Money Concepts International is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and RIA based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, Money Concepts Wealth Management has a network of approximately 700 financial professionals nationwide. In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts advisors provide holistic planning and offer an array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternatives investment services.

To learn more about Datos Insights, visit www.datos-insights.com.

To learn more about Money Concepts, visit http://moneyconcepts.com.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter!

Attachment

Allen Porter Money Concepts International, Inc. (561) 847-2113 allen@moneyconcepts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.