LA-Based Law Firm Files Mass Tort Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Due to Deadly Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KJT Law Group in collaboration with former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, and Parris Law Firm, filed a mass tort lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE), alleging the power company was responsible for the Eaton Fire, which has claimed over 7,000 structures and left thousands displaced since January 7, 2025. The Fire, which remains uncontained, has caused devastating destruction and mass evacuations throughout Altadena and Pasadena – claiming 16 lives and destroying over 14,000 acres.

Download and Read the Full Complaint

“I was raised in Pasadena. Seeing this happen to my hometown is beyond comprehension,” says Caspar Jivalagian, one of the founding partners of KJT Law Group. “This is about accountability. We will not sit by without demanding answers on how this happened and why it wasn’t prevented – no matter who we are up against.

The Eaton Fire is one of the most dangerous and largest fires documented in Southern California’s history. Although there has been no official cause identified, numerous eye-witness accounts have indicated the fire originated at a power structure in Altadena. Through careful investigation, KJT Law Group believes So-Cal Edison is directly tied to the onset of the Eaton Fire, alleging that the power company should have taken preventative measures once news of expected strong winds were reported in the area. Now, thousands are left without a home and facing months, if not years, of difficulty and uncertainty.

“The fire started towards the top of the mountain and rushed down so fast we didn’t have any time to think or pack anything,” said an unnamed eyewitness Altadena resident. “The majority of our street is burned to the ground and the street behind me has only two homes left. It’s heartbreaking.”

The Eaton Fire is one of four major fires that swept through the Greater Los Angeles area as a result of the strong Santa Ana winds wreaking havoc in the region. This disastrous situation also comes at a time when insurance companies have been fleeing California, with many fire insurance plans having expired on December 31, 2024 with no option for renewal.

“We want everyone in Pasadena and Altadena to know that they are not alone,” continued Jivalagian, whose brother is a local firefighter in Los Angeles, battling the Eaton Fire. “This is personal for us. We are going to do everything in our power to help those impacted – irrespective of their homeowner’s insurance. This is not about profit – it’s about people.”

Founded in 2014, KJT Law Group was built under a shared passion and interest in social justice. Through this common lens, the firm relentlessly fights for the rights of ordinary individuals and protects them against the interests of large corporations, major insurance companies, and other powerful entities. Based in Los Angeles, the attorneys at KJT Law Group handle complex personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, workers’ compensation claims, employment law and medical malpractice issues on behalf of clients located throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Resource: https://www.kjtlawgroup.com/mass-torts/eatonfirelawsuit/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-based-law-firm-files-mass-tort-lawsuit-against-southern-california-edison-due-to-deadly-eaton-fire

Company: KJT Law Group Address: 230 N Maryland Ave Suite 306 Glendale, CA 91206 United States Email: pr@kjtlawgroup.com Website: https://www.kjtlawgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.