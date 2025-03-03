Creatd, Inc. Finalizes $8.3M Flewber Acquisition, Unveils AI-Powered Flyte to Transform the Private Air Travel Industry

$8.3M acquisition fuels strategic transformation, leveraging Creatd’s tech, data, and AI capabilities

Streamlined operations position Flyte for rapid expansion and profitability

Flyte redefines on-demand air travel with a focus on regional connectivity, private charters, and curated getaways

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) has officially closed its acquisition of Flewber Global, Inc. for $8.3 million and is guiding its transformation into Flyte, Inc., a next-generation regional air mobility platform. Through Creatd’s strategic oversight, Flyte is optimizing operations, enhancing its AI-driven booking technology, and positioning itself for long-term profitability in the $28.5 billion regional air mobility market.

Streamlined Operations, Focused Growth

Flyte is built around three high-margin revenue verticals:

Hops : A more visionary approach to regional business travel, leveraging underutilized airports to bypass congested commercial hubs.

: A more visionary approach to regional business travel, leveraging underutilized airports to bypass congested commercial hubs. Luxe : On-demand private jet charters with white-glove service and optimized routes.

: On-demand private jet charters with white-glove service and optimized routes. Escapes: Curated travel experiences that combine flights with premium hospitality partners.



With a streamlined business model and enhanced operational efficiencies, Flyte has the potential to scale rapidly while maintaining financial discipline.

Leveraging Tech, Data, and AI for Profitability

Flyte’s AI-driven booking system, real-time flight analytics, and route optimization technology are designed to increase efficiency and elevate customer experience, ensuring high-margin, sustainable growth.

“Regional air mobility is entering a new era, and Flyte is positioned at the forefront of that transformation,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd. “By integrating our expertise in AI, data, and operational efficiency, we are driving Flyte toward cash-flow positivity and long-term market leadership.”

Expanding Partnerships & Market Reach

Flyte is actively growing its network of corporate travel programs, luxury hospitality brands, and exclusive destination partners. Secured seat-block agreements with key partners ensure consistent demand and recurring revenue.

“Flewber was just the beginning—Flyte is our future,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flewber. “With Creatd’s backing, we are building a technology platform that connects travelers with their destinations more efficiently, whether for business, leisure, or a premium luxury experience.”

Investor Outlook & Next Steps

The transition from Flewber to Flyte is underway, with an updated investor presentation available here: https://www.creatd.com/presentations. 2025 marks a pivotal year as Flyte expands its footprint, strengthens profitability, and accelerates its market penetration.

About Creatd:

Creatd, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.creatd.com/

About Flyte:

Flyte, Inc., previously Flewber Global, Inc. is a pioneering private aviation company dedicated to revolutionizing air travel through accessibility, convenience, and technology-driven innovation. By leveraging a seamless booking platform and a unique on-demand model, Flyte provides travelers with a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional private jet charters. For more information, visit http://www.flewber.com/

Contact:

ir@creatd.com

