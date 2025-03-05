Extending the The Hills of Kingswood Legacy: Kingswood Creeks Breaks New Ground in Frisco's Elite Housing Market

Kingswood Creeks Frisco

A new standard in luxury, lock-and-leave living is coming to Frisco with an exclusive gated community by the developers of The Hills of Kingswood.

Kingswood Creeks was born of that idea that you don’t have to compromise safety or luxury to live in a maintenance free home.” — John Zouzelka, Developer

FRISCO, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanning 24 pristine acres adjacent to the legendary Hills of Kingswood estate collection, this boutique development of 52 custom homesites represents the next evolution in sophisticated North Texas living. The community's thoughtfully planned design provides The Hills of Kingswood 's signature gated security alongside smartly sized, low-maintenance lots - ideal for both avid travelers and those seeking a simpler lifestyle.“Talking to our Hills of Kingswood residents, we continued to hear the need for a lock-and-leave property option,” said developer, John Zouzelka. “Some people who love the quality and safety of The Hills of Kingswood wished they could move their parents into the neighborhood or travel summers and not have to worry about the maintenance of an estate lot. Kingswood Creeks was born of that idea that you don’t have to compromise safety or luxury to live in a maintenance free home.”The community features:- 52 custom lots ranging from 120 foot by 50 feet and above- State-of-the-art security systems with 24/7 gated access- Surrounded by over 20 Acres of preserved natural spaces and walking trails- The First of its kind Lock and Leave Luxury Frisco Neigborhood- Minutes from top-rated schools, Hall Park, The Star, The new Mix Development and PGA Headquarters Construction is currently underway, with the first phase of the development scheduled for completion in 2027. The development team is working with a premier group of Custom Builders, including Gutman Homes, Ventura Custom Homes, Monaco Pinnacle and C. Michael Jones, to offer prospective residents a curated selection of architectural designs that complement the natural landscape while maintaining the highest standards of luxury living.Preview appointments for potential residents will begin in early February 2025, with the first homesites released for sale immediately. Interested parties are encouraged to join the VIP list for exclusive first access to homesite selection and private tours of the community.About The Developers:Since 1976, The Tower Group and Southbrook Investments have collaborated on hundreds of real estate ventures across national and international markets. The partners first gained prominence as Triland Developments with their landmark Cowboys Center project, establishing themselves as leading figures in land development. Throughout the past forty years, they have played a pivotal role in driving North Texas's dramatic commercial and residential expansion. Their creative approaches to financing and development continue to set industry trends and generate exceptional returns, cementing their reputation for innovation in the real estate sector.

