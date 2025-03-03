International Land Alliance Achieves Profitability for First Time in 2024

ILAL books record revenue (unaudited) in Q4; net revenue tops $3 million for the year

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to provide this comprehensive shareholder update from ILAL president and CEO, Frank Ingrande, recapping the FY 2024, as well as providing insight into 2025.

Dear International Land Alliance, Inc. shareholders,

With the record-setting 2024 now in the books, ILAL management has turned the page and is ready to take the Company to new heights in 2025. The Company is pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of engagement with R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. to be our banker for an uplisting transaction. When the audit for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is completed, we will begin the necessary steps to move the Company along in the uplist process.

2024 was a banner year for International Land Alliance, Inc., as the Company increased revenues in each subsequent quarter for total annual revenues in excess of $8 million and will report bottom-line revenue that is likely to exceed $3 million.

Sales at Rancho Costa Verde contributed over $3.7 million in top-line revenue as the Company inked 10 contracts for new luxury homes and completed and delivered two new houses. 2024 was the first year that property was offered at the Oasis Park Resort and the newest gem in the ILAL portfolio recorded the sale of 23 lots which produced two new construction contracts. The Company will soon be offering inventory at six different resort destinations as it looks to build on its recent success.

The success achieved last year was done so in the face of exceedingly difficult conditions in the real estate sector. Domestically, market conditions remained daunting as interest rates rose to 20-year highs and the supply of available homes for sale remained low. These factors combined to push transaction volumes to lows not seen since the mid-1990s, allowing us to achieve favorable financial performance.

The robust sales from the various sites are projected to grow and are attributed to not only quality construction at amazing site locations but also to our proven novel marketing approach. Through various mediums such as informational dinners, site trips and traditional marketing, our sales team is effective at selling dream homes. We know that Mexico is the second most visited country in the world and more U.S. and Canadian expats live in Mexico than any other place in the world with 1.6 million Americans owning property in Mexico.

A little over a decade ago in 2013, ILAL, a company with a novel marketing approach to real estate development and a green mindset to construction, went public with a self-underwritten S-1 and just two projects in the Mexican state of Baja California. ILAL is unique as it is the only public U.S.-based residential sales and construction company operating in Mexico, providing affordable luxury housing just a short drive from southern California.

Now, just a short 12 years later, the Company now has four master planned communities in Baja and one in southern California and the unaudited numbers show the Company will post a positive record net revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Although this has been a challenging year for the domestic real estate market, we focused on initiative-taking steps to strengthen the Company and were able to report record revenues and achieve profitability for the first time in company history.

These are exciting times to be a shareholder in International Land Alliance, Inc. Thank you for your loyal support and we look forward to providing timely updates throughout the upcoming year.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company focuses on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance of Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations, and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein. The results we report in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 could differ from the preliminary results announced in this press release.

CONTACT:

Gregg Boehmer, IR Consultant

laynemichaelconsulting@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.