DMC Global to Participate in 37th Annual ROTH Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced that Company management will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 16 – 18, 2025, in Dana Point, California.

To request a meeting, please contact your ROTH sales representative. For details about the conference or to register, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_111373/conference_home.html

About the ROTH Conference

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The format enables investors to meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.