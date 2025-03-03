Callan JMB Receives Request from the State of Texas Department of Health and Human Services to be on Standby in Response to Measles Outbreak

Callan JMB received a 5-year contingency contract in 2023 from the State of Texas to receive, store and distribute medical countermeasures as requested by DSHS

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced it has received a request from the State of Texas Department of Health and Human Services to be on standby in readiness to assist with the response to the recent outbreak of measles.

The State of Texas awarded Callan JMB a five-year contingency contract in 2023 to receive, store, and distribute medical countermeasures as requested by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for public health emergencies. The current measles outbreak has already taken one life, and the State of Texas is responding to the emergency. Callan JMB is proactively submitting to DSHS a 30-day roster of personnel available 24/7 to handle any receipt and distribution requests immediately.

“Rapid response to public health emergencies is the heartbeat of Callan JMB,” states Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB. “Our primary concern is the welfare of communities, which is why we are always prepared with expert staff, fully equipped facilities, and a top-level quality-controlled inventory management system.”

Callan JMB was awarded its first emergency response contingency contract by the State of Texas in 2018. That contract was activated in 2020 to respond to the COVID-19 and MPOX pandemic. Over the course of the pandemic Callan JMB provided storage and pin-point distribution of over 2 million COVID-19 and MPOX vaccines and therapeutics rapidly and effectively, as well as qualified strike teams to administer vaccines whenever needed. After the COVID and MPOX emergencies were declared over, Callan JMB was awarded its second emergency contingency contract. Using the procedures that were successful in the pandemic, Callan JMB stands ready to mitigate the effects of this new measles outbreak to protect the residents of Texas.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. The combined expertise of our CEO, COO and CIO in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our reusable thermal shippers.

