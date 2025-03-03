Blaqclouds, Inc. Acquires Reflex (RFX) Token and Ecosystem to Expand Blockchain Utility & Web3 Innovation

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain innovation, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Reflex (RFX) Token and its comprehensive ecosystem. This strategic move enhances Blaqclouds' portfolio and underscores its commitment to expanding utility-driven blockchain solutions.

Acquired Assets from ReflexToken.com:

Reflex Cloud Mining: A mobile application enabling users to mine RFX tokens directly from their smartphones without significant energy consumption. Features include special events, bonuses, rankings, and a referral system for passive income. (over 375,000 downloads)

A mobile application enabling users to mine RFX tokens directly from their smartphones without significant energy consumption. Features include special events, bonuses, rankings, and a referral system for passive income. (over 375,000 downloads) Reflex VOD : A video-on-demand platform where content creators earn rewards based on view counts. The platform supports social interactions, donations, and the sale of private videos. (over 1500 downloads)

: A video-on-demand platform where content creators earn rewards based on view counts. The platform supports social interactions, donations, and the sale of private videos. (over 1500 downloads) Topixer : A content-sharing platform that compensates users for engaging and unique posts, fostering a community-driven environment. (over 250,000 downloads)

: A content-sharing platform that compensates users for engaging and unique posts, fostering a community-driven environment. (over 250,000 downloads) Quasar Wallet : A versatile cryptocurrency wallet allowing users to send RFX and major cryptocurrencies without fees to other registered users. Additional features include purchasing gift cards, buying RFX with zero commission, and accepting crypto payments on websites and e-commerce platforms. (over 15,000 downloads)

: A versatile cryptocurrency wallet allowing users to send RFX and major cryptocurrencies without fees to other registered users. Additional features include purchasing gift cards, buying RFX with zero commission, and accepting crypto payments on websites and e-commerce platforms. (over 15,000 downloads) Reflex Token App : A Google Play launchpad for all Relfex mobile apps. (over 6k downloads)



Reflex (RFX) Token Highlights:

Exchange Listings: RFX is actively traded on CEX LATOKEN , offering the RFX/USDT trading pair.

, offering the RFX/USDT trading pair. Market Platforms: RFX is featured on major cryptocurrency data aggregators, including CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap , providing visibility and accessibility to a broad audience.

and , providing visibility and accessibility to a broad audience. ZEUS Chain Integration : Plans are underway to launch the RFX token on the ZEUS Chain, enhancing its utility and aligning with Blaqclouds' mission to drive real-world blockchain applications.



Growing Social Media Presence

Reflex has built a strong community across multiple platforms, including:

Additionally, we have just launched the official Reflex Discord server to enhance community engagement and real-time discussions. Join us here: https://discord.gg/APCPJJJNcD .

Quote from Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc.:

"Acquiring the Reflex ecosystem marks a significant milestone for Blaqclouds. The innovative platforms developed by the Reflex team align perfectly with our vision of delivering user-centric blockchain solutions. We are excited to integrate these assets, particularly with the recent mint of RFX on the ZEUS Chain and its listing on ZEUSx DEX and CEX Dex-Trade, further enhancing value and utility for our community. Additionally, the integration of 10,000 Reflex wallet holders into the ZEUS Chain, combined with the incorporation of the ShopwithCrypto gift card API into the Quasar Wallet, will expand our reach to a new audience of over 500,000 Reflex users, significantly accelerating our 2025 revenue growth targets."

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io . To learn more about the Reflex ecosystem, please visit https://reflextoken.com/

About Blaqclouds, Inc.:

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About Reflex:

The Reflex project wants to completely revolutionize the world of web3 building an ecosystem of apps and platforms about metaverse, socials, crypto games and mobile mining, oriented to give back to the people of the web the monetary value of their online activities. RFX is the utility token of the Reflex ecosystem built on ERC20, BEP20 and ZRC20 networks, which is the heart of the Reflex technology platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Blaqclouds, Inc.

theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

