Risk Strategies Appoints Melissa Lewis as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines

Lewis will lead strategic and operational capabilities while driving business development, following retirement of Drew Carnase

BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced Melissa Lewis has been appointed to succeed Drew Carnase as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines. Carnase is retiring after over 30 years in the industry.

Lewis came to Risk Strategies in 2023, developing a unification strategy for assimilating acquisitions and spearheading the creation of the firm’s Integration Management Office. She then built a Business Operations team designed to help leaders implement corporate initiatives, maximize time spent supporting teams and clients, and drive growth.

“Melissa is a transformational leader who has made us better with everything she’s touched,” said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations, Risk Strategies. “She is absolutely the right person to succeed Drew and push the Commercial Lines operations to the next level in terms of innovation, support, and growth.”

In her new role as Chief Operating officer, Commercial Lines, Lewis will focus on:

Generating profitable growth while expanding market share for the firm

Building out effective support systems for sales and service teams

Ensuring consistent delivery of a market-leading client experience

Inspiring an energized commitment to focus, ownership, and accountability



“I am excited to take on this new challenge,” said Lewis. “I feel confident that my industry experience, the groundwork Drew has laid, and the firm’s culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship will ensure success in both the near and long term.”

Prior to Risk Strategies, Lewis held increasingly responsible positions over the course of more than 30 years, including serving as Regional Operating Officer and Head of Client Service, North America for a top five broker. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, she is a native of the state and holds an associate degree in paralegal studies from Brown Mackie College.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

