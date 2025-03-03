Artax Biopharma to present on first-in-class Nck modulator at the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting

Poster presentation on evaluation of Nck modulator in atopic dermatitis models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces an abstract on its Nck modulator was accepted as an online eposter with an oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting taking place March 7-11, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Chris VanDeusen, Chief Scientific Officer, will present “TCR-Nck Modulators: Pioneering Oral Modulation of T Cell Receptor Activation Holding the Promise of Treating Dermatologic Diseases,” abstract number 63983, on March 8 from 11:15 –11:20 am ET in the Orange County Convention Center, West Building, Exhibit Hall B4, Poster Center 1.

The management team of Artax Biopharma will be present at AAD. Please reach out via contact@artaxbiopharma to set up a meeting or request a copy of the poster.

About Artax Biopharma, Nck modulation, and AX-158

Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artax’s first-in-class oral small molecules aim to deliver immune system modulation without immunosuppression, potentially unlocking new treatment options as both monotherapy and in combination with other treatments.

We believe there is significant potential for Nck modulation to revolutionize treatment of T Cell-driven diseases. Immunomodulation maintains healthy control of the immune system, while addressing the underlying source of T Cell-driven diseases. Central to a well-functioning immune system is the T Cell Receptor (TCR). When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, it causes T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases. We believe the immunomodulation mechanism offered by our investigational agents holds broad potential to revolutionize how these T Cell-driven autoimmune diseases are addressed, while not impairing the ability of a patient’s immune system to function properly.

AX-158, our lead Nck modulator, has shown strong, broad cytokine modulation as well as modulation of mixed lymphocyte reactions. Good data on therapeutic efficacy with AX-158 were observed in murine models of self-antigen activation (EAE), with a prolonged pharmacodynamic effect in EAE, suggesting durable immune modulation. AX-158 showed no immunosuppression in models of strong antigen stimulation. Studies with AX-158 showed substantial preclinical evidence of activity in the Th 2 , Th 17 , Th 1 /Th 0 pathways, suggesting that applications could be quite broad across the autoimmune space.

Artax Biopharma is based in the Boston area and raised funding from investors including Advent Life Sciences, Sound Bioventures, The Termeer Family Office, the Fuhrer Family Office and Columbus Venture Partners. For more info, see www.artaxbiopharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

For future clinical study inquiries: contact@artaxbiopharma.com

Contacts:

Maria Nichol, DPhil, EPA, CPA

Chief Business Officer

mnichol@artaxbiopharma.com

Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

