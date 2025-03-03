Health-ISAC Releases Its 2024 Annual Report

Insights on Achievements in Strengthening Global Health Sector Resilience

ORLANDO, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC), the non-profit industry-led organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Annual Report.

This report details the activities Health-ISAC implemented over the year to enhance sector resilience, focusing on the thought leadership products shared with the sector and information-sharing initiatives that have strengthened member organizations in identifying and responding to threats.

The theme 'Building Sector Resilience' emphasizes the strong foundation of robust support Health-ISAC offers to members and health sector stakeholders. This includes state-of-the-art tools, professional development, after-action reports, the Annual Threat Report, white papers, strategic partnerships, webinars, networking opportunities, exercises, services, and proactive guidance to evaluate potential impacts on the health ecosystem.

“The 2024 report highlights our commitment to ensuring resilience against all-hazard threats facing the health sector globally,” says Health-ISAC President and CEO Denise Anderson. “It showcases the achievements of our dedicated community and underscores Health-ISAC’s role as a cornerstone for collective defense and advancing resilience in the health industry.”

The full report is now available for download on the Health-ISAC website. It provides rich insights, statistics, and captures Health-ISAC’s essential role in health sector security. Access the 2024 Annual Report here.

About Health-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Health Sector so companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience.

Health-ISAC connects thousands of health sector security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force multiplier that enables health organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

Media Contact

Health-ISAC

12249 Science Drive

Suite 370

Orlando, FL 32826

+1 321-593-1470

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/health-isac/

X: https://x.com/HealthISAC

Please direct media inquiries to:

Julia Annaloro

Marketing and Communications Associate

contact@health-isac.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9fb3b0a-df96-438d-87fc-98926d12f3e3

2024 March Annual Report 2024 March Annuan Report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.