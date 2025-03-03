Stevenson School Launches 'Reflecting on Our Progress, Inspiring Our Future'

Stevenson Logo

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School , a leading independent PK-12 boarding and day school, today announced the launch of "Reflecting on Our Progress, Inspiring Our Future," a month-long initiative highlighting the school's recent achievements and vision for the future. This initiative showcases Stevenson's commitment to academic excellence, student well-being, and creating an inclusive community where every student can thrive."For nearly 75 years, Stevenson has been a place where growth, learning, excellence, and joy come together," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson School. "Our purpose remains clear: To prepare students for success in school and beyond, foster their passion for learning and achievement, and help them shape a joyful life."The initiative centers on five strategic priorities:1) Fostering academic excellence and a lifelong love of learning.2) Prioritizing student well-being as a foundation for joyful living.3) Broaden access and foster inclusivity, equity, and belonging at Stevenson.4) Inspiring growth through strong co-curricular programs.5) Ensure sustainable success and stewardship.6) Academic Innovation and ExcellenceStevenson continues to help students achieve academic excellence through innovative curriculum design, hands-on learning experiences, and fostering growth in the areas of critical thinking, kindness, empathy, and creativity. Across disciplines, Stevenson faculty are reimagining education to prepare students for the future while instilling a lifelong passion for learning.From the new Math, Science and Engineering Center —which will offer cutting-edge resources for collaboration and problem-solving—to expanded elective offerings across the curriculum that build on the solid foundations built in earlier years, Stevenson is creating dynamic pathways for student growth.Experiential Learning OpportunitiesExperiential learning is at the heart of Stevenson’s approach. X-Term, an immersive two-week program, takes students into the world, whether conducting marine research in Mexico, summiting Mt. Shasta, or participating in a Zen retreat. These transformative experiences cultivate curiosity, resilience, and leadership while forging deep connections between academic disciplines and real-world challenges.Division-Specific EnhancementsThe Middle Division strengthens foundational learning with innovative STEM and field programs, while the Lower Division has created innovative programs such as Stevenson’s Writing Workshop, which fosters creativity, critical thinking, and confidence in self-expression.Community and Inclusion InitiativesBeyond academics, Stevenson fosters a culture of belonging through affinity groups, leadership roles, and mentorship programs. Prefects and student leaders help cultivate an inclusive, supportive environment where every student is encouraged to lead and contribute to their community.Co-Curricular ExcellenceThe School has also expanded opportunities outside the classroom, enriching students’ experiences through outdoor education, athletics, and service learning. Increased weekend expeditions allow students to take advantage of Stevenson’s breathtaking surroundings while developing leadership and outdoor skills.And, with Stevenson’s strong athletics program, students at all levels—from first-time participants to future Division 1 collegiate athletes—can achieve their goals while learning teamwork, discipline, and resilience.At the same time, enhanced arts programs—within both academic and extracurricular settings—provide more avenues for self-expression, creativity, and connection with the broader community."These achievements demonstrate our commitment to preparing students for success in an ever-changing world," said Dr. Griffiths. "As we celebrate our progress, we're equally focused on the path ahead and continuing to shape an education where curiosity and joy align with challenge and excellence."Throughout March, this initiative will share stories of impact and transformation through digital content, videos, and community perspectives, illustrating how Stevenson's strategic vision creates meaningful opportunities for students to learn, grow, and thrive.

