DIOSynVax Presents Promising Bird Flu Vaccine Data in Late Breaker Session at the 2025 AAAAI Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIOSynVax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in AI-leveraged vaccines has used this innovative technology to develop a pan-bird-flu vaccine and today announced a late-breaking presentation of promising data at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The company’s proprietary Digital Immune Optimized Synthetic Vaccine (DIOSynVax) platform uses artificial intelligence to create safer and stronger vaccines for today and smarter for tomorrow. This innovative technology aims to provide protection against a wide array of current and future influenza (bird flu) strains, which continue to evolve and pose a growing threat to both animal and human health.

Ronald Moss, MD, FAAAAI, CEO of DIOSynVax, presented the data during the late-breaking session, highlighting the vaccine's ability to generate strong, broad neutralizing immune responses capable of combatting a wide variety of rapidly evolving strains of the bird-flu virus.

Professor Jonathan Heeney, Chief Scientific Officer of DIOSynVax, stated data: “The global rise in bird flu infections in animals that are in close contact with humans and it’s detection in human foods, heightens concern that these viruses may cause serious transmissible human disease. Currently stockpiled vaccines are unlikely to protect against new variants of different bird flu. Importantly, to date animal tests have shown the safe induction of broadly protective neutralizing antibodies that could potentially offer protection against both current and future bird flu variants.”

Dr. Ronald Moss, MD, CEO of DIOSynVax, FAAAAI, emphasized the importance of moving quickly in response to this growing threat: “Our vaccine candidates for both seasonal and bird flu are ready for clinical testing. We are committed to advancing these vaccines rapidly, not only to demonstrate their safety and efficacy but also to offer an essential countermeasure to the evolving Influenza viruses. Using outdated versions of the virus to create vaccines may no longer be sufficient. Our goal is to help reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with bird flu and even seasonal human flu infections with a single vaccination.”

About H5N1 (Bird Flu)

Bird flu, also known as H5N1, has been widely observed in birds and livestock, with an increasing number of human cases reported globally some of which involve individuals with no direct contact with infected animals. Public health experts remain concerned about the potential for human-to-human transmission, especially as new viral strains continue to emerge.

About DIOSynVax

DIOSynVax is a clinical-stage vaccine biotechnology company dedicated to developing universal vaccines using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. The company's mission is to create innovative vaccine solutions that provide broad protection against a wide range of infectious diseases, including emerging pandemic threats.

Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

