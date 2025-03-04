Aryaka Expands Global Go to Market Investment to Meet Growing Worldwide Demand for Unified SASE as a Service

Nitin Ahuja, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific/ APJ, Aryaka

Announces investments in new partnerships, leadership and programs in Asia Pacific region and beyond

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced significant investment across the Asia Pacific region as well as new GTM executives globally. As part of the expansion, Aryaka has added new partnerships with NI+C in Japan and ASV Platforms in Australia. In addition, the company has hired leaders including Vice President of Global Channels, Nick Alagna, and Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific, Nitin Ahuja, as well as adding William Ho as a strategic advisor in the Asia Pacific Region.

“This announcement is just the beginning of our investment in new partnerships and routes to market for Aryaka,” said Chris Ranalli, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. “With the hiring of Nick, Nitin and others, we are building a world class team, accelerating our success through both experience and relationships.”

Aryaka Expands Worldwide Leadership Team to Guide GTM Ramp-Up

Aryaka has added several key executives to accelerate its GTM efforts. Nick Alagna joins Aryaka with over 20 years of experience driving significant growth for leading technology companies and startups. As Global Channel Chief, Alagna will lead the charge in building and scaling Aryaka’s global channel ecosystem, empowering partners to deliver customer value with Aryaka’s Unified SASE solutions.

Previously, Nick led Channel Sales and Strategic Partners at Akamai Technologies, where he was responsible for Akamai’s strategic partner ecosystem.

“I am beyond excited to join Aryaka at this critical time in its evolution,” said Alagna. “It is rare to find an organization who has demonstrated both channel commitment and product leadership in a growing and robust market. The opportunity for our partners worldwide is extraordinary, and I am thrilled to enable and support our partners to scale their businesses by helping more and more customers succeed on their secure networking journeys.”

Nitin Ahuja also brings over two decades of business and technology experience to Aryaka. As Vice President and General Manager of APAC / APJ, Ahuja will lead all GTM functions in the Asia Pacific region. He previously served as a sales and GTM executive across APAC markets at Imperva, a leader in data and application security. Before that, he worked in regional leadership positions at VMWare, HPE and Microsoft.

“Aryaka has made this region a strategic priority and this expansion proves it. The company is poised for major growth here, backed by new partners, leaders and dedicated resources in the region,” said Nitin Ahuja, Vice President and General Manager of APAC / APJ at Aryaka. “Working closely with our partners, we’ll help more organizations across the region experience integrated secure networking experience without any tradeoffs.”

In addition to Ahuja, Aryaka also announced that William Ho, former CEO of Hong Kong Broadband Enterprise Solutions and adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management, as a strategic advisor in the Asia Pacific region.

Aryaka Forges Critical Partnerships in Asia Pacific as Part of Global GTM Push

Aryaka has entered into a new partnership with Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C) to bring the benefits of fully integrated networking and security to organizations across Japan. Founded by NTT and IBM Japan in 1985, NI+C is a leading network-systems-integrator. The company has helped over 2,600 customers manage and build IT environments that support long-term business growth.

Aryaka has also announced a partnership with ASV Platforms, a premium strategic partner for Aryaka across Australia and New Zealand. ASV Platforms designs and delivers cutting-edge cloud-first software and cybersecurity solutions in the Australian and New Zealand markets to help their global customers ensure high performing secure networks. Together, the two will deliver Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service offering to both enterprises and governments in the region.

“Being the Aryaka premium strategic partner in Australia and New Zealand will allow us to bring their market leading Unified SASE as a Service solution technology to the Australian market, helping businesses achieve unparalleled network performance, agility, and security. Our extensive C-level expertise and understanding of the unique needs of Australian companies position us perfectly for this collaboration." – Ian Woollett, Chairman, ASV Platforms.”

Aryaka Beefs up GTM Programs to Reach New Customers in Asia Pacific Region

As part of the expansion, Aryaka has invested significantly in regional GTM programs. With over 100 customers in the Asia Pacific region including Cathay Pacific Airlines and others, the company is committing more investment in go to market partners leadership, personnel and programs in the APJ region and globally, introducing their Unified SASE as a Service solution to the next wave of customers.

Ranalli summed up the announcement, “We have the right product, the commitment to the channel, amazing partners and now the team in place to scale our go to market efforts not only in Asia Pacific, but in our existing markets worldwide. It’s go time, and the team is both equipped and energized to win!”

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in delivering Unified SASE as a Service, a fully integrated solution combining networking, security, and observability. Built for the demands of Generative AI as well as today’s multi-cloud hybrid world, Aryaka enables enterprises to transform their secure networking to deliver uncompromised performance, agility, simplicity, and security. Aryaka’s flexible delivery options empower businesses to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for their secure networking solutions. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

