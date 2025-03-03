Kish Bancorp, Inc. to Present at Banking Virtual Investor Conference on March 6

Kish invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB), based in State College, Pennsylvania, focused on banking, insurance, and financial services, today announced that Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark J. Cvrkel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 6.

DATE: March 6, 2025

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/41vwVT3

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7, 10, and 11, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Total assets increased $149.8 million, or 9.7%, to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 billion a year ago.

Total loans grew by $191.1 million, or 15.5%, year over year to $1.4 billion, compared to $1.2 billion a year ago.

Total deposits increased $119.0 million year over year, or 10.1%, as Kish Bank continued to attract new client relationships.

Fourth quarter net interest income, before provision, increased $1.5 million, or 13.3%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.



Noninterest income increased $416 thousand, or 14.4%, compared to the year ago quarter.

Fourth quarter net interest margin contracted 14 basis points from the fourth quarter a year ago to 3.23%.

Continued strong fourth quarter ROE of 13.56% and ROA of 0.97%.

Tangible book value per share increased 2.1% to $34.58, compared to $33.86 a year ago.

Paid a $0.39 per share quarterly cash dividend on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2024, which was a $0.02 per share increase over the prior quarter.

At December 31, 2024, Kish Bank continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.02%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.92% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 10.62%.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College and an Innovation Center in Reedsville. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 19 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB .

In June of 2024, Kish Bancorp, Inc. was ranked 38th on American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2023. The rankings are derived from all publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with less than $2 billion in assets.

