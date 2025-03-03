Ready Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividends

- GAAP LOSS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $(1.80) -

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (“LMM”) investor and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and declared dividends for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

“The fourth quarter closes out a year of mixed results. On one hand, our Small Business Lending segment performed well, with significant origination growth reflecting the benefits of past investments. Meanwhile, our multi-family lending focused business faced challenges from higher rates, inflationary pressures, and lower rent growth,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Entering 2025, we have taken decisive actions to stabilize and better position our balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our non-performing loans in our CRE portfolio. While this reduces our book value per share in the short term, we believe it provides a path to recovery in our net interest margin through the accelerated resolution of our non-performing loans to generate liquidity for reinvestment in higher-yielding new originations. Additionally, we have adjusted our dividend to $0.125 per share to align with anticipated cash earnings to preserve capital for reinvestment and share repurchases with potential upward bias co-incident with the recovery in earnings. We believe these actions will enable the Company to resume growth in both book value per share and the dividend as we move forward.”

Subsequent Events

On January 16, 2025, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock

On February 21, 2025, ReadyCap Holdings, LLC, a taxable REIT subsidiary of the Company, closed a private placement of $220 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to repay its indebtedness and for general corporate purposes

Dividends

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”)

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2025, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on April 30, 2025, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Net Loss $ (314,751 ) $ (430,398 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations 33,175 40,394 Unrealized gain on joint ventures (5,015 ) (3,503 ) Increase in CECL reserve 277,277 272,964 Increase (decrease) in valuation allowance (31,229 ) 124,878 Non-recurring REO impairment 31,175 55,686 Non-cash compensation 2,826 8,510 Unrealized loss on preferred equity, at fair value 15,613 15,613 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 6,579 17,432 Bargain purchase gain — (13,859 ) Realized losses on sale of investments 51,688 183,718 Total reconciling items $ 382,089 $ 701,833 Income tax adjustments (22,825 ) (89,504 ) Distributable earnings before realized losses $ 44,513 $ 181,931 Realized losses on sale of investments, net of tax (44,246 ) (153,571 ) Distributable earnings $ 267 $ 28,360 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3,113 8,167 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,248 9,125 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ (5,094 ) $ 11,068 Distributable earnings before realized losses on investments, net of tax per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.97 Distributable earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07



U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items Din the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,803 $ 138,532 Restricted cash 30,560 30,063 Loans, net (including $3,533 and $9,348 held at fair value) 3,378,149 4,020,160 Loans, held for sale (including $128,531 and $81,599 held at fair value and net of valuation allowance of $97,620 and $0) 241,626 81,599 Mortgage-backed securities 31,006 27,436 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $6,577 and $7,360 held at fair value) 161,561 133,321 Derivative instruments 7,963 2,404 Servicing rights 128,440 102,837 Real estate owned, held for sale 193,437 252,949 Other assets 362,486 300,175 Assets of consolidated VIEs 5,175,295 6,897,145 Assets held for sale 287,595 454,596 Total Assets $ 10,141,921 $ 12,441,217 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,035,176 2,102,075 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 3,580,513 5,068,453 Senior secured notes, net 437,847 345,127 Corporate debt, net 895,265 764,908 Guaranteed loan financing 691,118 844,540 Contingent consideration 573 7,628 Derivative instruments 352 212 Dividends payable 43,168 54,289 Loan participations sold 95,578 62,944 Due to third parties 1,442 3,641 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 188,051 207,481 Liabilities held for sale 228,735 333,157 Total Liabilities $ 8,197,818 $ 9,794,455 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 162,792,372 and 172,276,105 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,250,291 2,321,989 Retained earnings (deficit) (505,089 ) 124,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,552 ) (17,860 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 1,838,045 2,539,937 Non-controlling interests 97,697 98,464 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,935,742 $ 2,638,401 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 10,141,921 $ 12,441,217





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Interest income $ 203,965 $ 896,975 Interest expense (153,911 ) (696,455 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 50,054 $ 200,520 Provision for loan losses (285,008 ) (292,759 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ (234,954 ) $ (92,239 ) Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (10,934 ) (54,000 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (17,025 ) (14,991 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale 31,229 (124,878 ) Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $7,756 and $21,972 4,112 16,556 Gain on bargain purchase — 13,859 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 6,065 10,886 Other income 13,557 50,803 Total non-interest income (expense) $ 27,004 $ (101,765 ) Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (23,320 ) (82,522 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (3,350 ) (11,387 ) Professional fees (7,557 ) (26,887 ) Management fees – related party (5,518 ) (24,862 ) Loan servicing expense (12,749 ) (46,656 ) Transaction related expenses (4,878 ) (10,118 ) Impairment on real estate (29,876 ) (56,503 ) Other operating expenses (19,637 ) (63,572 ) Total non-interest expense $ (106,885 ) $ (322,507 ) Loss from continuing operations before benefit for income taxes (314,835 ) (516,511 ) Income tax benefit 17,318 104,512 Net loss from continuing operations $ (297,517 ) $ (411,999 ) Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations before benefit for income taxes (22,978 ) (24,532 ) Income tax benefit 5,744 6,133 Net loss from discontinued operations $ (17,234 ) $ (18,399 ) Net loss $ (314,751 ) $ (430,398 ) Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 7,996 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,389 5,357 Net loss attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ (318,139 ) $ (443,751 ) Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (1.80 ) $ (2.52 ) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) Total earnings per common share - basic $ (1.90 ) $ (2.63 ) Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (1.80 ) $ (2.52 ) Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) Total earnings per common share - diluted $ (1.90 ) $ (2.63 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 167,434,683 169,107,477 Diluted 168,845,426 170,472,273 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.25 $ 1.10





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) LMM

Commercial

Real Estate Small Business

Lending Corporate-Other Consolidated Interest income $ 170,292 $ 33,673 $ — $ 203,965 Interest expense (131,128 ) (22,783 ) — (153,911 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 39,164 $ 10,890 $ — $ 50,054 Provision for loan losses (279,483 ) (5,525 ) — (285,008 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ (240,319 ) $ 5,365 $ — $ (234,954 ) Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (33,206 ) 22,272 — (10,934 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (19,629 ) 2,604 — (17,025 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale 31,229 — — 31,229 Servicing income, net 1,761 2,351 — 4,112 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 6,065 — — 6,065 Other income 2,279 9,155 2,123 13,557 Total non-interest income (loss) $ (11,501 ) $ 36,382 $ 2,123 $ 27,004 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (4,741 ) (14,564 ) (4,015 ) (23,320 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (335 ) — (3,015 ) (3,350 ) Professional fees (1,639 ) (3,210 ) (2,708 ) (7,557 ) Management fees – related party — — (5,518 ) (5,518 ) Loan servicing expense (11,592 ) (1,157 ) — (12,749 ) Transaction related expenses — — (4,878 ) (4,878 ) Impairment on real estate (29,876 ) — — (29,876 ) Other operating expenses (4,257 ) (12,215 ) (3,165 ) (19,637 ) Total non-interest expense $ (52,440 ) $ (31,146 ) $ (23,299 ) $ (106,885 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (304,260 ) $ 10,601 $ (21,176 ) $ (314,835 ) Total assets $ 8,058,707 $ 1,427,281 $ 368,338 $ 9,854,326





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING



Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) LMM

Commercial

Real Estate Small Business

Lending Corporate-Other Consolidated Interest income $ 766,354 $ 130,621 $ — $ 896,975 Interest expense (598,846 ) (97,609 ) — (696,455 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 167,508 $ 33,012 $ — $ 200,520 Provision for loan losses (283,800 ) (8,959 ) — (292,759 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ (116,292 ) $ 24,053 $ — $ (92,239 ) Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (132,746 ) 78,746 — (54,000 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (20,588 ) 5,597 — (14,991 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (124,878 ) — — (124,878 ) Servicing income, net 5,759 10,797 — 16,556 Gain on bargain purchase — — 13,859 13,859 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 10,876 10 — 10,886 Other income 22,605 23,424 4,774 50,803 Total non-interest income (loss) $ (238,972 ) $ 118,574 $ 18,633 $ (101,765 ) Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (25,821 ) (46,036 ) (10,665 ) (82,522 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (1,139 ) — (10,248 ) (11,387 ) Professional fees (4,963 ) (12,681 ) (9,243 ) (26,887 ) Management fees – related party — — (24,862 ) (24,862 ) Loan servicing expense (44,667 ) (1,989 ) — (46,656 ) Transaction related expenses — — (10,118 ) (10,118 ) Impairment on real estate (56,428 ) (75 ) — (56,503 ) Other operating expenses (15,212 ) (36,108 ) (12,252 ) (63,572 ) Total non-interest expense $ (148,230 ) $ (96,889 ) $ (77,388 ) $ (322,507 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (503,494 ) $ 45,738 $ (58,755 ) $ (516,511 ) Total assets $ 8,058,707 $ 1,427,281 $ 368,338 $ 9,854,326

