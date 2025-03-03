Volaris Group Acquires Oceans HQ

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (Volaris) today announced the acquisition of Oceans HQ, a leading provider of a SaaS solutions for international ship registries. Oceans HQ joins forces with PDMS, a Volaris Group company and provider of digital solutions and services. The Oceans HQ ship registry product portfolio and their team, will now operate as part of PDMS.

Headquartered in the UK, Oceans HQ has been working with maritime administrations for over 10 years serving customers including Gibraltar Maritime Administration and the Swiss Maritime Navigation Office. Their full suite of software products (OHQ Cloud) has been designed to support the daily operations of maritime registries from vessel registration and survey and inspections through to seafarer certification.

PDMS already serves a number of leading ship registry clients and, with this acquisition, further expands its global footprint in the ship registry and seafarer management market.

Catriona Watt, CEO of PDMS, stated, “We are delighted to join forces with the team at Oceans HQ, combining our extensive domain experience and technical expertise to advance our mission of leading digital transformation for ship registries. Oceans HQ’s in-depth knowledge of the ship registry sector perfectly enhances our own capabilities, positioning us to deliver unparalleled innovative solutions.”

André Tanguy, CEO of Oceans HQ, commented, “In PDMS we have found the ideal long-term home for our industry-leading solutions and we are eager to leverage the wider support of the broad Volaris network. Being part of a larger organisation will help strengthen our operational capabilities, provide new and exciting opportunities for our existing team and create additional value for our longstanding customers.”

Through the acquisition, PDMS and Oceans HQ are set to continue developing digital solutions to help ship registries and maritime regulators worldwide, to improve the services provided to ship owners, managers and seafarers.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris strengthens businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Vice President of Corporate Communications at Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.