Small School Leaders Conference 2025 Wraps Up as a Resounding Success

DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small School Leaders Conference 2025 Wraps Up as a Resounding SuccessThe Small School Leaders Conference 2025, held from February 4 to February 7 with a bonus day on February 12, concluded as a resounding success, bringing together private school leaders from across the nation to share insights, strategies, and innovations. Hosted at the Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New Jersey, the event featured over 30 sessions led by industry experts, offering actionable tools and cutting-edge strategies to address the unique challenges faced by small private schools.With a focus on enrollment, marketing, leadership, and community engagement, the conference provided attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive educational landscape. From leveraging AI in marketing to building a culture of philanthropy, the event delivered practical solutions and inspiring ideas that left participants energized and equipped to drive meaningful change at their schools.Highlights from the ConferenceThe four-day event, plus a bonus day, was packed with engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops. Key highlights included:Day 1: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Trevor Waddington , Principal and Founder of Truth Tree , kicked off the conference with his session, “Texting Your Way to Higher Enrollment,” offering innovative strategies to boost enrollment through effective communication.Angie Ward, President of Enroll Media Group, shared her expertise in “Your Digital Marketing Checklist for 2025,” providing attendees with a roadmap for success in the digital age.Peter Baron, Founder of MoonshotOS, closed the day with a thought-provoking discussion on “What 100 Heads of School Reveal About the Independent School Business Model.”Day 2: Wednesday, February 5, 2025Susanne Carpenter, Principal and Founder of Carpenter Leadership Consulting, inspired attendees with her session, “The Most Important Person You Lead,” focusing on self-leadership and personal growth.David Willows and Suzette Parlevliet of YELLOW CAR explored “Beyond the Parent Survey: Measuring the Felt Experience of Families in Your School,” offering tools to deepen family engagement.Chuck English, Principal of English Marketing Works, wrapped up the day with “Differentiation: Finding the Sweet Spot to Stand Out,” helping schools identify and communicate their unique value.Day 3: Thursday, February 6, 2025Cindy van den Beemt, President/Owner of Capital Fundraising Group, led a powerful session on “The Power of Women in Philanthropy,” highlighting strategies to engage and empower women donors.Brendan Schneider, Founder and CEO of SchneiderB Media, captivated the audience with “Embracing the Future: How AI Can Transform K-12 School Marketing,” showcasing the potential of AI in education.Edward Hollinger, Principal Consultant of The Hollinger Group, closed the day with “Developing a Healthy Leadership Team,” offering practical advice for fostering collaboration and trust.Day 4: Friday, February 7, 2025Andrea Gribble, CEO & Founder of #SocialSchool4EDU, shared “Social Media Success for Small Schools – The Latest Trends & Time-Saving Tricks,” equipping attendees with tools to maximize their social media impact.CJ Orr and Terry Cangelosi of Orr Group presented “AI Toolkit: Navigating the Evolving AI Landscape,” revealing top AI tools for fundraisers.Bonus Day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025The bonus day featured roundtable discussions and sessions like “Unlocking the Power of a Strategic Brand” with Madison Carr of Creative Chameleon Studio, leaving attendees with fresh ideas and actionable strategies.Why the Conference MatteredThe Small School Leaders Conference 2025 was more than just an event—it was a transformative experience for private school leaders. Attendees gained:Actionable Strategies: Practical tools to implement effective marketing, enrollment, and leadership practices.Networking Opportunities: Connections with peers and industry experts to share ideas and best practices.Cutting-Edge Insights: Exploration of the latest trends in AI, digital marketing, and community engagement.Inspiration and Energy: A renewed sense of purpose and innovative ideas to bring back to their schools.What Attendees Are SayingSarah Thompson, Head of School at Oakwood Academy:“The Small School Leaders Conference was exactly what our team needed. The sessions were practical, the speakers were inspiring, and the networking opportunities were invaluable. We’re leaving with a clear plan to boost enrollment and strengthen our community.”Michael Rodriguez, Director of Admissions at Summit Prep:“From AI in marketing to building a culture of philanthropy, the conference covered it all. I’m excited to implement what I’ve learned and see the impact at our school.”Emily Carter, Marketing Director at Bright Horizons School:“Andrea Gribble’s session on social media was a game-changer for us. We’re already planning our next campaign using her time-saving tricks!”About the Small School Leaders ConferenceThe Small School Leaders Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering private school leaders with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to thrive in a competitive educational landscape. By focusing on the unique challenges faced by small schools, the conference provides actionable insights and strategies to drive enrollment, enhance marketing efforts, and foster strong school communities.

