NewtekOne, Inc. Hires Bryce Rowe as the Company’s Vice President, Investor Relations

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today it has hired Bryce Rowe as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Rowe will assume responsibility for all aspects of the Company’s investor relations functions. Mr. Rowe joins the Company with 25 years of experience as an equity research analyst covering small-cap banks and business development companies (BDCs). Most recently, Bryce was a senior equity research analyst at B. Riley Securities. Mr. Rowe holds a B.A. from the University of Virginia and was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2003.

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO said, “We are thrilled to have acquired the talents of Mr. Rowe. As a former research analyst with existing institutional relationships, Mr. Rowe will be responsible for our continuing efforts to create awareness and understanding of the Company among the investor community, including current and potential investors. Mr. Rowe will be attending investor relations conferences, including the upcoming B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference and the 37th Annual Roth Conference. We are excited to have attracted Mr. Rowe with his talents in the analytical areas of banking. In short order, Mr. Rowe has experienced a tremendous grasp of the NewtekOne business model and strategy and was extremely helpful in his attending the recent SFVegas asset-backed securities conference in Las Vegas. We look forward to introducing Mr. Rowe to our equity analysts as well as institutional investors.”

Mr. Rowe further commented, “The opportunity to join NewtekOne was one I couldn’t pass up. After following, researching, and observing hundreds of banks, bank holding companies, and BDCs throughout my career, I was intrigued by NewtekOne’s early 2023 conversion from a BDC to a financial holding company, by its unique operating model, featuring a branchless, broker-less, and banker-less approach, and by its above-average profitability. I am excited for the career shift from research analyst to the operational side and look forward to the challenge of growing NewtekOne’s profile among investors.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Contact: Bryce Rowe

Telephone: (212) 273-2858 / browe@newtekone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.