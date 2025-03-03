Petvivo Holdings, Inc. and Digital Landia Corp. Announce Groundbreaking Strategic Alliance Agreement to Pioneer Agentic AI for Animal Communication

MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) (the "Company" or “PetVivo”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals and Digital Landia Corp. a pioneer in Agentic AI solutions, today announced a transformative strategic alliance agreement. The collaboration centers on Pet AI, Digital Landia’s revolutionary open-source platform that deciphers animal behavior through real-time analysis of vocalizations, body language, and physiological signals captured via smartphone cameras. This technology, which achieves 97% accuracy in translating animal communication, will integrate Petvivo’s veterinary products into a first-of-its-kind global pet care ecosystem.

Partnership Structure and Strategic Benefits

Under the agreement, PetVivo will exchange $150,000 in restricted common stock for an approximate 2% equity stake in Digital Landia, thereby becoming the Platinum Sponsor of the Pet AI community. PetVivo will also receive economic benefits from 3 million Digital Landia tokens expected to be launched upon proper market conditions. As an exclusive advertiser for lameness and joint affliction medical device products, as well as regenerative therapeutic products, PetVivo’s products, including SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology and Precise PRP®, will be promoted to users when the AI detects joint related afflictions or other degenerative afflictions in pets.

SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PrecisePRP®, is a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP® guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP® contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

“Digital Landia’s Agentic AI represents a paradigm shift in how we understand our pets,” said John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “By aligning our clinically proven therapies with this technology, we position PetVivo at the intersection of AI innovation and veterinary care. We anticipate Pet AI will rival mainstream AI applications in adoption rates, creating unparalleled visibility for our brands, including SPRYNG and PrecisePRP.”

Pet AI: Bridging the Communication Gap

The Pet AI platform employs self-learning algorithms that analyze peer-reviewed research, user-submitted data, and real-time inputs to interpret emotions and physical states in dogs, cats, horses, and avian species. Key features include:

Freemium Model : A free tier offers basic translation (e.g., barks, purrs) without memory retention.

: A free tier offers basic translation (e.g., barks, purrs) without memory retention. Subscription Tier ($9.99/month) : Enables continuous learning tailored to individual pets while contributing anonymized data to improve global accuracy.

: Enables continuous learning tailored to individual pets while contributing anonymized data to improve global accuracy. Veterinarian Tools: Clinics can create custom AI agents to advise clients, schedule follow-ups, and recommend treatments like Spryng™ injections.



Market Opportunity and Global Pet Population Trends

The partnership taps into a vast addressable market, leveraging the following global pet ownership data:

With 66% of U.S. households owning pets, Pet AI’s community-driven model is poised to engage 123 million American pet owners initially, expanding to international markets where Brazil, China, and Japan lead in pet populations.

Integrated Care and Revenue Model

PetVivo will collaborate with veterinarians to deploy AI agents that:

Identify early signs of joint afflictions or degenerative conditions using visual and/or motion analysis. Recommend Spryng™ as a medical device for the management of joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. Recommend PrecisePRP for conditions that may benefit from the administration of platelet rich plasma (PRP). Connect clinics with pet owners via targeted ads, driving subscription upgrades and in-app purchases of PetVivo products.

Token holders will receive discounts on PetVivo products, fostering loyalty within Digital Landia’s ecosystem.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

