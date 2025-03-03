WTW appoints Paul Reilly as Non-Executive Chair of the Board 

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Paul Reilly to succeed Paul Thomas as Non-Executive Chair of the Board following WTW’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in May 2025.

Thomas has notified the Board that he intends to retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the 2025 AGM. Thomas has served as the Non-Executive Chair of the WTW Board since the conclusion of the 2022 AGM. Prior to the merger between Towers Watson and Willis Group Holdings in 2016, he served on the Towers Watson board of directors, where he was a member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee.

“Paul Thomas has been an invaluable leader and mentor during his tenure as Non-Executive Chair,” said Carl Hess, WTW’s chief executive officer (CEO). “His deep expertise and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in guiding WTW through significant transformations, milestones and challenges. We are profoundly grateful for his many contributions and the lasting impact he has had on our company.”

Reilly has served on the WTW Board since October 1, 2022, and is a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Human Capital and Compensation Committee. He is currently the Executive Chair of Raymond James Financial, a multi-national independent investment bank and financial services company, having served as CEO from 2010 until recently in 2025. Reilly was also previously Executive Chairman of Korn/Ferry International and CEO at KPMG International.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Reilly to this critical role,” said Hess. “His extensive experience in global financial and professional services and his proven leadership will be immensely beneficial as we deliver on our strategy to accelerate performance, enhance efficiency and optimize our portfolio. We are excited to work with him in this future capacity and are confident that his vision and expertise will further strengthen our Board and our company.”

“I am deeply honored to be named the future Non-Executive Chair of the WTW Board,” said Reilly. “WTW is a company with a rich history and a bright future, and I am eager to further contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with Carl, the Board and the entire WTW team to build on the strong foundation laid by Paul Thomas and to drive the company towards new heights of performance, excellence and innovation.”

