CareCloud Reignites Acquisition Strategy with MesaBilling Acquisition

SOMERSET, N.J., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-driven solutions, is back in acquisition mode— and ready to redefine the future of revenue cycle management.

The Company today announced the successful acquisition of Mesa, LLC, d/b/a MesaBilling, marking its first deal in a renewed push for aggressive expansion. Finalized on February 28, 2025, this acquisition, though very small, sets the stage for a dynamic new era of strategic growth, reinforcing CareCloud’s position at the forefront of the healthcare billing industry.

“Partnering with CareCloud presents an incredible opportunity for our clients to access a broader range of services and cutting-edge AI-powered technology,” said Marc Dobberstein, Managing Member of MesaBilling. “I have no doubt this collaboration will unlock significant value and drive even greater success for our clients.”

CareCloud’s Co-CEO Stephen Snyder echoed this enthusiasm, “Strategic acquisitions have been a cornerstone of CareCloud’s success, and today, we’re reigniting that momentum. The healthcare industry is evolving at lightning speed, and we’re positioning CareCloud to lead the charge. This acquisition, though very modest in size, marks the beginning of what we envision as an exciting wave of strategic acquisitions, impactful partnerships, and unprecedented growth.”

Between 2012 and 2022, CareCloud built an empire, executing more than 20 acquisitions and achieving a staggering >30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). After a brief pause in deal-making since Q2 2021, the Company is now shifting back into high gear—starting with MesaBilling.

CareCloud’s renewed focus on acquisitions comes at a time when medical practices are increasingly seeking streamlined, tech-enabled solutions for financial management. By leveraging its proprietary technology, including AI-powered revenue cycle management and automation tools, CareCloud plans to scale its platform to serve an even broader network of healthcare providers.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health at www.carecloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

