Master Gardener Yolanda Vanveen of the Garden Naturally Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yolanda Vanveen, renowned master gardener and founder of the Garden Naturally Group is empowering gardeners and communities with low-cost, sustainable gardening practices. With a passion for environmental stewardship, Vanveen’s initiative is educating the public on alternative methods to harmful chemicals while offering practical, cost-effective gardening solutions.

As a master gardener with deep roots in the floral industry, Yolanda Vanveen’s understanding of and appreciation for gardening have been cultivated over a lifetime. After migrating from Holland in 1959, her family’s legacy led to the establishment of a flower farm in the United States. This rich history has been instrumental in shaping Vanveen’s journey from selling flowers and bulbs at local farmers’ markets to becoming a leading advocate for sustainable gardening practices.

A Journey from Flower Markets to Master Gardening

Yolanda Vanveen’s early exposure to the floral business began with her family’s flower farm near Mount Hood, Oregon. At a young age, she took the initiative to sell excess flowers at farmers’ markets, eventually launching her own business at the age of 22 after obtaining a BA in Communications from Linfield University in McMinnville, OR. Her dedication saw her traveling across the country, participating in garden shows and fostering connections within the horticultural community.

However, with the 2010 economic downturn and personal life challenges, Vanveen shifted her focus toward education and personal growth. As a single mother she obtained a paralegal certificate from Clark College a MELP (Masters in Environmental Law and Policy) from Vermont Law School, and a JD law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. She sought stability for her family, resulting in a move to Minnesota. Her passion for gardening persisted, albeit in a simpler, more localized form.

Settling in Minnesota, Vanveen embraced the unfamiliar Midwest flora, transforming almost an acre of land into a thriving garden. Her efforts have focused on creating environments that support biodiversity, attracting pollinators like hummingbirds and butterflies. Beyond personal gardening, she continues to inspire a large audience through her Garden Naturally Group on Facebook, which now boasts 270,000 members (and 6.7M monthly views).

With a mission to disseminate sustainable gardening knowledge, Vanveen’s organic garden consultation services are designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly gardening methods. Drawing on her vast expertise, these consultations provide tailored advice for creating vibrant gardens that are both productive and low-impact.

A Voice Through Digital Media

Vanveen’s influence extends online, where she has long been a pioneer in gardening education videos. Her journey began in 2004, answering a Craigslist ad for gardening video hosts on YouTube. Collaborations with platforms like eHow and about.com eventually amassed millions of views, as her accessible content resonated with how-to-garden videos for enthusiasts seeking practical advice.

Undeterred by industry challenges and the chemical company-driven market, Vanveen has consistently advocated for science literacy and transparency. Her goals is to empower gardeners with the education needed to make informed decisions, prioritizing products and methods that minimize environmental and bodily harm.

Join the Movement

Through her organic garden advocacy services, Yolanda Vanveen invites all gardeners to rediscover the benefits of traditional medieval gardening practices and embrace stewardship’s golden rule: every decision should benefit the Earth and humans. Her social media posts offer a holistic approach to gardening that harmonizes with nature’s rhythms, promoting well-regulated ecosystems over chemical dependency.

“I want to let people know that sustainability in gardening isn’t just possible—it’s essential. It might seem simple, but sometimes going back to basics can make the biggest impact,” explains Vanveen. “We are not just planting seeds in our gardens; we are planting hope for future generations.”

About the Garden Naturally Group

The Garden Naturally Group was founded in 2010 by Yolanda Vanveen, a visionary master gardener dedicated to advocating for sustainable gardening and environmental stewardship. Grounded in deep-rooted family traditions and personal experiences, the Garden Naturally Group is inspiring and educating through community engagement, practical advice, and a commitment to eco-friendly practices.

