MedBright AI Announces Strategic Investment into Algo8 Industrial AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:Y30), a capital allocator focused on investing in diversified industries, is pleased to announce a strategic investment into Algo8 Industrial AI Inc. (“Algo8”), a global pioneer in industrial artificial intelligence. The Company believes that this milestone funding will accelerate the development of next-generation AI solutions with the aim of enabling a paradigm shift toward autonomous and sustainable factories of the future.

Algo8 strives to redefine industrial transformation with its innovative AI technologies. With a strong presence in India, UAE, UK, Netherlands, US, and Canada, Algo8 seeks to leverage this investment to drive innovation in AI-driven automation, sustainability, and operational intelligence. With over 50+ successful deployments worldwide, Algo8 has delivered AI innovations that enhance efficiency, boost profitability, and accelerate digital transformation.

MedBright on Strategic Investment

“MedBright's investment strategy centers on identifying and nurturing opportunities across a range of dynamic sectors,” said Brandon Kou Director of MedBright AI. “Our commitment to the AI landscape will be led by our investment into Algo8, a company that is not merely innovating, but also demonstrating a clear capacity for practical application and organizational adaptation, ensuring that technological progress translates into meaningful business transformation.”

Algo8 CEO on the Future of AI in Industry

“We believe we are entering the era of autonomous factories where AI-driven intelligence will redefine industrial efficiency and sustainability,” said Nandan Mishra, CEO of Algo8. “With this strategic investment, we will push the boundaries of our technology, making manufacturing smarter, faster, and more sustainable. Our mission is to shape the future of industrial AI and enable enterprises to unlock unrealized value.”

Algo8’s AI Digital Twins: The Engine of Smart Manufacturing

Algo8’s AI Digital Twins provide intelligent, real-time simulations of industrial environments, unlocking efficiency and agility. By integrating IoT, edge computing, and machine learning, these dynamic models anticipate system failures, optimize resource allocation, and enable human-AI collaboration. This evolution from predictive maintenance to autonomous operations is key to building future-ready smart factories.

Agentic AI: Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow

Harnessing the power of Generative AI, Algo8’s industrial AI agents enrich human-machine synergy. These AI-powered assistants autonomously manage inventory, orchestrate production schedules, and optimize logistics, reducing operational bottlenecks. By augmenting human capabilities, Agentic AI fosters a highly adaptive, resilient, and efficient workforce, allowing industries to remain agile in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Unified Data Platforms: The Cognitive Core of Industry 4.0

Data is the foundation of intelligent decision-making. Algo8’s integrated data platforms function as the industrial nervous system, aggregating, harmonizing, and analyzing massive data streams in real time. By leveraging AI-powered analytics and cloud-edge integration, these platforms enable autonomous decision-making, drive sustainability metrics, and enhance production agility in dynamic environments.

Scaling Impact and Defining Industry Trends

It is anticipated this investment will fuel Algo8’s expansion into AI-powered industrial consulting and deployment, building on its proven success in industrial plants worldwide. The Company believes the future of manufacturing is autonomous, resilient, and sustainable, and Algo8 will be at the forefront of this revolution. The Algo8’s deep-tech AI solutions are already driving:

zero-downtime manufacturing through predictive intelligence;

hyper-automation that blends AI, robotics, and human expertise; and

sustainable AI-driven industrial ecosystems with reduced energy and resource footprints.



Deal Terms

MedBright AI has invested $900,000 at a $8,000,000 pre-money valuation, representing 11.25% of the issued and outstanding Algo8 shares. The Company funded this investment with existing cash on hand as well as the sale of existing marketable securities.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in diversified industries, including technology, health care, and artificial intelligence. These include both public and private companies. MedBright has a focus on near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining its commitment to governance.

About Algo8

Algo8 is a global deep-tech pioneer in industrial AI, leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and Generative AI to drive transformational impact across industries. With a multidisciplinary team of AI specialists, Algo8 is committed to building scalable, explainable, and responsible AI solutions that power the future of manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

With over 50+ successful deployments worldwide, Algo8 has consistently delivered breakthrough AI innovations that enhance efficiency, boost profitability, and accelerate digital transformation.

For further information, please contact:

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Email: investors@medbright.ai

Phone: (604) 602-0001

www.medbright.ai

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits from the investment in Algo8, the goals, strategies and plans of Algo8, that the Company’s investment in Algo8 will lead the Company’s commitment to the AI landscape, the importance of AI technology in factories, and the Company’s beliefs around the future of manufacturing are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the investment will allow Algo8 to advance its technologies enabling a paradigm shift towards autonomous and sustainable factories in the future and expand into AI-powered industrial consulting and deployment, that Algo8 will continue to pursue the goals, strategies and plans outlined in this news release, that the Company will not make another investment that will lead its commitment to the AI landscape, that AI-driven intelligence will redefine industrial efficiency and sustainability, that Algo8’s technologies will result in the benefits currently expected by their management, that the evolution from predictive maintenance to autonomous operations will be key in building future-ready smart factories, and that Algo8 will be at the forefront of the autonomous, resilient and sustainable revolution in the manufacturing industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that Algo8 will be unable to advance it technologies, that Algo8’s technologies will not result in the benefits expected, that Algo8 will not expand into AI-powered industrial consulting and deployment, that Algo8’s goals, strategies and plans will differ from its management’s current expectations, that the Company will make another investment to lead its commitment to the AI landscape, that AI-driven intelligence will not redefine industrial efficiency and sustainability, that the evolution from predictive maintenance to autonomous operations will not be key in building future-ready smart factories, and that Algo8 will not be at the forefront of the autonomous, resilient and sustainable revolution in the manufacturing industry.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.