PayPal launches its biggest online sales event in Australia, PayPal Frenzy

SYDNEY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bargain hunting Aussies can get ready to grab some fabulous discounts, with PayPal today announcing its biggest online sales event in Australia to date, PayPal Frenzy, with deals from more than 200 leading brands.

PayPal, Australia’s most trusted way to pay onlinei, is partnering with Click Frenzy, to launch a seven-day online sale event, which will offer customers deals of up to 80% off, across leading fashion, beauty, home and tech brands.

Deal hunters can dive in from 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 4 March and keep an eye on the PayPal Australia and Click Frenzy Instagram channels for new offers until midnight, 10 March.

PayPal lets shoppers spread out the cost of their purchases over 4 instalments, with PayPal Pay in 4 offering no late fees or interest charges. In fact, half (48%) of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) users say they’ve now switched to PayPal Pay in 4 because it has no late fees.ii

PayPal’s Head of Consumer Marketing, Caitlin Hoey, said: “In a climate where Aussies are having to watch their hip pockets, sales can be a great tactic to spread your money further. This year we're excited to expand PayPal Frenzy across fashion, electronics, home goods, travel, sport, home/interiors and even something for our furry friends.

“Additionally, you’ve got the flexibility to pay later with PayPal Pay in 4 – letting you score unmissable deals using four easy instalments with no late fees or interest.

“With research showing two-thirds of Aussie BNPL customers use BNPL to spread out the cost of larger purchases and more than half to manage cost of living pressures or their budget, PayPal Pay in 4 gives Australian consumers the payment flexibility and choice they’re looking for.” ii

Payment methods can matter as much as discounts, with 38% of Australians having abandoned an online purchase because their favourite payment method wasn’t available and research indicating that PayPal is Australia’s most preferred and most-trusted online payment method.ii

PayPal Frenzy is thrilled to welcome some of the biggest brands including Chemist Warehouse, The Iconic, Temu, Webjet and over 200 more.

Here is just a sneak peak of what shoppers can expect:

Chemist Warehouse - up to 1/2 price off RRP on Vitamins & Supplements

- up to 1/2 price off RRP on Vitamins & Supplements The Iconic 25% off on Women’s, Men’s & Kid’s Up To 25% off on Sports, Beauty & Home 40% Dresses and Sandals 30% Women's Footwear

Temu - Up to 30% off for new users

Up to 30% off for new users Webjet - $50 off Domestic Flight bookings when you check-out with PayPal Pay in 4

- $50 off Domestic Flight bookings when you check-out with PayPal Pay in 4 Sennheiser - 50% off storewide

- 50% off storewide Petbarn - Members save up to 40%

- Members save up to 40% Manning Cartell - Dresses from $90 and up to 80% off.

- Dresses from $90 and up to 80% off. Decathlon - Save up to 50% Sports Equipment (online only)

- Save up to 50% Sports Equipment (online only) FILA - Up to 70% sitewide



During PayPal Frenzy, 300 lucky shoppers will have the chance to win a share of $120,000 through PayPal’s social media giveaway.iii Simply checkout with PayPal Pay in 4 during the sale event and follow the steps to enter via the PayPalAU Instagram account.

For all the amazing deals, follow PayPal Australia on Instagram (PayPalAU) and visit PayPal Frenzy .

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/ .

PayPal Australia was established in 2005 and has more than 9.5 million active Australian customer accounts. PayPal enables Australian consumers and businesses to easily and securely send, receive, and manage their money. The PayPal service is provided by PayPal Australia Pty Limited (ABN 93 111 195 389) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 304962. PayPal credit services including PayPal Pay in 4 are provided by PayPal Credit Pty Limited (ACN 600 629 258). For more information visit PayPal Australia Newsroom for more information and follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

Established in 2012, Click Frenzy has partnered with 1000s of Australia’s biggest retailers to bring Aussie consumers the best deals and exclusive offers to one centralised location.

