SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) and Encourages Long-Term Acadia Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Acadia on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between February 8, 2020 and October 30, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period “Acadia admitted and held patients against their will in its facilities, and kept patients beyond the length of time that was medically necessary—an undisclosed scheme to deceive payors into continuing to pay for such patients’ care.”

The complaint reports that, on September 1, 2024, “the truth began to emerge when The New York Times (the “NY Times”) published an article entitled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” According to that article, an investigation found that some of Acadia’s success “was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary.” Following this report, shares of Acadia’s common stock declined more than 4.5% in value, to close on September 3, 2024 at $78.21 per share.

Subsequently, through a series of additional disclosures in September and October 2024 – which included additional NY Times articles and governmental requests for information – shares of the company’s stock declined in value to $42.69 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Acadia’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and disclosures.

Acadia stockholders who purchased or acquired ACHC shares prior to January 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

