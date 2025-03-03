United Lithium Applies to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United Lithium” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is announcing that it has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) to extend the expiry date of 16,666,667 common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share, that were set to expire on March 6, 2025. The Company proposes to extend the Warrant expiry date from March 6, 2025, to September 6, 2026 (the “Warrant Amendment”), and no other terms are expected to be amended.

A total of 49,700,000 Warrants were originally issued as part of the non-brokered financing completed on March 6, 2023, with an exercise price of $0.25 per share and expiration date of March 6, 2025. On December 27, 2023, the Company completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidation common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share, resulting in 16,666,667 post-consolidation Warrants outstanding, with an adjusted exercise price of $0.75 per share.

On March 26, 2024, the Company announced that upon obtaining the consent from the Warrant holders, it would amend the exercise price of the Warrants, reducing it from $0.75 to $0.50 per share. In accordance with CSE policy, the expiration of the Warrants will be accelerated to thirty days if, for any ten consecutive trading days, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE is $0.625 or greater (the “Acceleration Trigger”), with such thirty-day period starting seven days after the Acceleration Trigger. All other terms remain unchanged.

The Warrant Amendment is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

“Scott Eldridge”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1-604-428-6128

Email: scott@unitedlithium.com

About United Lithium

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

