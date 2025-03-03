Diane S. Vann’s Book on Communism’s Influence in American Politics to Feature at London Book Fair 2025

Undermining the U.S. Constitution

In “Undermining the U.S. Constitution,” Vann exposes hidden threats to freedom and the republic.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As political ideologies continue to clash on the global stage, author Diane S. Vann brings her bold analysis of American governance to one of the world’s largest literary events. Her book, “ Undermining the U.S. Constitution : How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party”, will be showcased at the London Book Fair 2025, running from March 11-13, 2025, at Olympia London. Attendees can explore Vann’s work at The Maple Staple ’s booth at 6G40.A former registered nurse and former congressional candidate, Vann argues that Marxist principles have quietly shaped U.S. political movements. She draws a striking comparison between ideological shifts and the gradual spread of cancer, urging readers to recognize the influence of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto on modern American politics. With a background in healthcare and civic engagement, Vann offers a unique perspective, blending historical analysis with contemporary concerns.Diane S. Vann, who holds degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has long been active in political discourse. For the sake of election integrity and the resumption of a representative republic as per the U.S. Constitution, she, a member of the Constitution Party of Georgia, continues to fight, as demonstrated at the end of her book, for the return to voting on paper ballots instead of hackable voting machines.The London Book Fair serves as a hub for authors, publishers, and thought leaders, fostering global conversations on literature and ideas. Visitors to the fair can explore Vann’s book and engage with other thought-provoking titles at Booth #6G40. For a deeper look into Vann’s story, explore her feature in The Maple Staple Magazine’s 6th Issue on pages 6-7 at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.