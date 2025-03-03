Digihost Provides February 2025 Production Update, Including Record Energy Revenue and 38% Increase in Total Monthly Revenue, and Announces Appointment of New Director

MIAMI, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin (“BTC”) production results for the month ended February 28, 2025, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Production Highlights for February 2025

The Company recognized a record amount of gross energy and power revenue of approximately $2.2 million in February 2025 through the provision of capacity to market customers, representing a 633% increase in gross energy and power revenue over January 2025. The net profit from energy and power sales of approximately $690,000 achieved in February 2025 will be utilized by Digihost to fund operations.



Miners at the Company’s facilities produced approximately 30 BTC during the month between self-mining and hosting agreements, which was in line with the monthly production of January 2025.



The split of revenues for the month of February 2025, being approximately 53% from mining and 47% from energy sales, demonstrates Digihost’s continued dedication to diversifying its revenue verticals when appropriate.



The Company’s February 2025 revenue of approximately $2.7 million from mining (based on a BTC price of $84,373 as of February 28, 2025, per CoinMarketCap) and approximately $2.2 million from energy sales, for aggregate total revenue of $4.7 million, represents an increase in monthly revenue of approximately 38% from January 2025.



On a year over year basis, the Company’s cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $10.1 million as of February 28, 2025, as compared to $3.9 million on February 29, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $84,373 as of February 28, 2025 and $61,198 as of February 29, 2024, per CoinMarketCap), represents a 159% increase in its total holdings position balance.



The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $10.1 million as of February 28, 2025, as compared to $12.3 million on January 31, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $84,373 as of February 28, 2025, and $102,405 as of January 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap). The decrease in the holdings on a month-over-month basis was due in part to the approximate 20% decline in the price of BTC along with the investment outlays described below.



The Company apportioned approximately $2.5 million in February 2025 on capital expenditures, mining infrastructure support equipment, deposits and required payments to ensure carbon compliance. This continued significant investment underscores Digihost’s commitment to long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing self-funding to minimize equity dilution for shareholders when possible, while still retaining a clean balance sheet with zero long-term debt to bolster the Company’s flexible capital deployment strategies.



Operations Update

Digihost currently operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and is working towards expansion to 200MW and beyond. The Company plans to fuel this growth using its existing asset portfolio, combined with strategic inorganic expansion through targeted power acquisitions.

Tier III HPC Data Center Update

Earlier this month, the Company announced the formation of US Data Centers, Inc. (“US Data Centers”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which will be dedicated to the development of high-performance computing (“HPC”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”)-focused data centers.

With the launch of US Data Centers, Digihost is creating a dedicated platform focused entirely on delivering AI and HPC solutions, ensuring purpose-built infrastructure for the next generation of computing. As its first major initiative, US Data Centers plans to lead the transformation of the Company’s existing site in Columbiana, Alabama into a state-of-the-art Tier 3 data center designed to support next-generation AI and HPC workloads. The Company plans to break ground on this strategy in Q2 2025.

Director Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Elsenbeck to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective February 27, 2025. Mr. Elsenbeck fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Zhichao Li from the Board on February 10, 2025. The Company wishes to express its appreciation to Ms. Li for her contributions to the Company over the years as a member of the Board and the audit committee of the Board. Mr. Elsenbeck will replace Ms. Li as a member of the audit committee.

Mr. Elsenbeck is the principal owner of ElsEnergy LLC and brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in energy-related industries. He also holds the position as Head of Energy and Sustainability in an upstate New York law firm and was a former Director at National Grid’s US Operations, an electric and natural gas transmission and distribution utility.

Michel Amar, CEO of Digihost, announced, “We are very pleased to have Mr. Elsenbeck join Digihost’s board of directors. Dennis’ extensive energy industry expertise will be a great benefit to Digihost and its strategic efforts.”

The Company also advises that it has granted Mr. Elsenbeck 10,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”), with each RSU entitling the holder to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs are scheduled to vest in three equal tranches, on February 27, 2026, 2027 and 2028, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan. The grant of the RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Digihost

Digihost is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers to drive the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

Digihost Technology Inc.

www.digihostpower.com

Digihost Investor Relations

T: 888-474-9222

Email: IR@digihostpower.com

