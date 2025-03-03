NEXE Innovations Makes Fourth Delivery to U.S.-Based EKOCUPS

The delivery is a repeat order for seven different SKUs, and to date, we have delivered over 500,000 pods

WINDSOR, Ontario, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", “we” or “our”) (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the delivery of seven different SKUs for EKOCUPS, further to our previously announced partnership with EKOCUPS. To date, we have delivered over 500,000 pods to EKOCUPS. EKOCUPS (https://ekocups.com/) is a well-established company based in the U.S. that sells its coffee products online, and it is a high-volume seller through Amazon.

In our view, this order highlights that our revenues are expected to be recurring and durable as we continue to build traction with our partners. Our partners have provided positive feedback, and their customers appear to be choosing to transition to an eco-friendly coffee pod. We believe the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod is providing a competitive alternative that is meeting consumers’ needs.

“We are excited with the traction we are gaining with our partners and expect this will continue to build over time,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. “In parallel, we are also working on strategies to gain market share in one of the largest single-serve markets, the U.S. Currently the single-serve U.S. market is expected to grow at almost twice the rate of the overall coffee market.1 We expect to gain market share with our competitive alternative, the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod.”

U.S. Strategy

NEXE believes it has developed a sustainable solution for the coffee industry that offers the convenience of a single-serve option without significantly higher switching costs. As the U.S. is a key region that NEXE is focused on, we have been actively working on our U.S. strategy to gain traction, while managing potential geopolitical and currency risks. The Company began shaping its U.S. approach prior to the recent tariff discussions, positioning itself to adapt to evolving conditions. We are exploring various strategic options, including licensing our technology to a U.S. partner or entering a strategic joint venture with a coffee company with expertise in the single-serve market. We are engaged in conversations and will provide updates as our plans evolve.

View video of our Windsor Facility: Windsor Facility Virtual Tour

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material’s durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE’s vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the growth of the Company's presence in the US market, potential benefits of the Nexe Pod, the Company's strategic considerations to address potential tariffs, changes to the Company's US strategy, the Company's overall business strategy, increases in production and revenue, and the Company's long-term growth and development plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Coffee Market Outlook, Fact.MR (https://www.factmr.com/report/249/coffee-market) and Single Serve Coffee Maker Market Outlook, Fact.MR, (https://www.factmr.com/report/single-serve-coffee-maker-market)

