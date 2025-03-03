Nexalin Technology Receives Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for Patent Covering Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) Technology for Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders

Patent Strengthens Nexalin’s Intellectual Property Portfolio and Highlights the Potential of DIFS™ Technology in Addressing Substance Use Disorders, Including Opioids, Alcohol, Cocaine and Methamphetamine

HOUSTON, TX, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application titled “Alternating Current Dynamic Frequency Stimulation Method for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD).”

This newly allowed patent covers Nexalin’s proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology, a non-invasive, drug-free approach designed to support individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and stimulant addiction, such as cocaine and methamphetamine use disorders. By delivering deep-brain stimulation at dynamic frequencies, DIFS technology has the potential to modulate neural pathways associated with addiction and withdrawal symptoms, offering a novel treatment pathway for those affected by various forms of substance dependence.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, commented, “Receiving this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is a major step in Nexalin’s ongoing mission to provide innovative, non-invasive solutions for some of the most urgent healthcare challenges. Substance use disorders continue to devastate families and communities worldwide, and we believe our DIFS technology has the potential to play a transformative role in improving treatment outcomes. This patent further expands our intellectual property portfolio and reinforces Nexalin’s position as a leader in advancing groundbreaking medical technology.”

Substance use disorders, including opioid addiction, alcoholism, and stimulant dependence remain significant public health emergencies, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. While medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and behavioral therapy remain standard approaches, they present challenges related to accessibility, reliance on pharmaceuticals, and potential side effects. Nexalin’s DIFS technology offers a drug-free, non-invasive alternative that may help ease withdrawal symptoms and support long-term recovery without the risks associated with traditional treatment options.

David Owens, CMO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “Substance use disorders represent one of the most pressing public health crises of our time. Nexalin is committed to advancing new solutions that address critical unmet medical needs. Our proprietary DIFS technology is designed to deliver precise, deep-brain stimulation without the use of drugs or invasive procedures, representing a potential paradigm shift in addiction treatment. With this newly allowed patent, we are further establishing Nexalin as a leader in pioneering non-invasive treatment solutions for neurological and mental health conditions.”

This latest patent builds upon Nexalin’s expanding intellectual property portfolio, which includes cutting-edge advancements in non-invasive brain stimulation for mental health, addiction, and neurological disorders. As Nexalin continues to develop next-generation solutions, the Company remains committed to providing breakthrough technologies that improve patient outcomes and redefine standards of care in mental health and addiction treatment.

For more information about Nexalin Technology and its innovative medical technology solutions, visit www.nexalin-usa.com.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

