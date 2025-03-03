Uphold Relaunches Staking Rewards to Customers in the US

Move enables US customers to earn rewards from supporting governance and validation of leading blockchains

LARKSPUR, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain payments, banking and investments, has reinstated staking rewards for its US customers on their crypto holdings.

From today, Uphold’s US customers will once again have the opportunity to earn competitive rewards on staked cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, and NEAR.

Uphold will offer staking on 19 on-chain assets – the second highest number of assets available in the market – giving customers the opportunity to broaden their portfolios while earning rewards for supporting the governance of these blockchains. The rewards will be available on a weekly basis and will be paid in the same cryptocurrency that was originally staked.

Staked crypto holdings, integral to Proof-of-Stake blockchain protocols, play a vital role in the healthy functioning of the on-chain finance ecosystem. Staking is used by blockchain platforms to validate transactions, bolster security, and maintain the network. Uphold's move to offer staking aligns with its commitment to providing pioneering financial services.

Simon McLoughlin, CEO, Uphold said: “Staking is a vital part of blockchain governance and the on-chain economy. Users should absolutely be able to support this activity and earn from that support. And with the new blockchain-forward environment in the US, we’re delighted to offer staking services to our US customers once again.”

Last month, Uphold announced that its UK customers could again earn staking rewards on their crypto holdings following a UK Treasury amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Uphold also announced a Rewards program in December 2024 which allows users to earn rewards on stablecoins of up to 5.25%. The reintroduction of staking in the US will complement that program as Uphold users earn rewards on their assets.

Users should update their app to access staking. More information on Uphold’s staking offering, including terms and conditions, can be found here: https://uphold.com/staking

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes pioneering financial services easy and trusted for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators, and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

