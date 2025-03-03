Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,665 in the last 365 days.

Affimed to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shawn Leland, PharmD, RPh, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed’s management, please contact your Leerink Partners representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Affimed to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more