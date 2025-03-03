Abcourt Announces Strategic Partnership With Groupe Minier Technica

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Groupe Minier Technica (“Technica”), a leading, Canadian-owned mine contractor, pursuant to which Technica acquired 60,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for a total investment of $3,000,000 (the “Investment”).

This partnership will play a key role in accelerating Abcourt’s Sleeping Giant Project located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Technica will work alongside the project team to complete the underground construction and development work required for future capital expansion. The investment proceeds will also serve to advance the project as well as support general and administrative purposes.

Pascal Hamelin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Abcourt, states: “We are extremely happy to partner with Groupe Minier Technica to advance the Sleeping Giant Project. They’re a well-established mining contractor in Canada with a solid health and safety track record. By combining our skills, we make our project more valuable to all stakeholders.”

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.

The Investment is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GROUPE MINIER TECHNICA

Groupe Minier Technica, the Quebec branch of Technica Mining, was established in 2019, bringing decades of mining contracting expertise to the province. Based in Val-d’Or, QC, Technica provides fully integrated mining solutions, including underground development, construction, raise boring, surface mining, engineering, and maintenance. Committed to safety, innovation, and operational efficiency, Technica has expanded rapidly, partnering with clients across Quebec.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its exploration and development activities.

