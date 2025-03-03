Midland, in Partnership With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, Resumes Drilling for Lithium on the Galinée Project

MONTRÉAL, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”), is pleased to announce the start of a second drilling campaign for lithium on the Galinée project. The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometers east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”), is wholly owned by Midland, and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023) and amended in April 2024 (see press release by Midland dated April 23, 2024).

Highlights :

5.2M CAD approved for the first phase of drilling of 2025.

This second drilling program to start in March with RC drilling followed by the addition of a diamond drill in April.

Drilling to (1) follow up on some of the best intersections from 2024 which remain open and to be tested further and (2) step-out throughout the property to test structural targets.

High resolution (low level) drone magnetics will be flown throughout the property in March.

Galinée 2024 Drilling Program

The 2024 drilling program on Galinée consisted of twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes and seven (7) reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes totalling 6,284.86 metres, out of which 819.92 metres were reverse circulation drilling. The objectives were to test the 2023 Iceberg Showing area with diamond drilling while using reverse circulation drilling to test conceptual, prospecting and geophysical targets. The drilling campaign mainly focused on the Iceberg showing and also the White Stripes, Surge, Snow Fox and White Lightning showings (see press release by Midland dated October 24, 2024). Surface geological mapping combined with drilling has identified a series of at least seven (7), meter to decameter-scale, spodumene pegmatite bodies. Drill results from holes TLIB0014, TLIB0018, TLIB0022, TLIB0023, and TLIB0026 suggest extension of the Iceberg showing to the east, while hole TLIB0020, furthermore, suggests extensions towards the west. The highlight result thus far returned core length interval composites of 1.38% Li 2 O over 37.86 metres, including 1.88% Li 2 O over 21.35 metres, in hole TLIB0007. Hole TLIB0026 returned 1.03% Li 2 O over 32.87 metres and hole TLIB0018 returned up to 1.46% Li 2 O over 27.34 metres (see press release by Midland dated December 19, 2024). The best results from the twenty-eight (28) drill holes are summarized in the table below.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li 2 O% TLIB0001 9.9 24.8 14.9 1.48 TLIB0002

7.0 33.5 26.5 1.49 Including 14.3 33.5 19.2 1.85 TLIB0004

201.1 234.4 33.3 1,09 Including 217.6 234.3 16.7 1.87 TLIB0006

41.6 62.6 20.97 1.94 188.6 200.1 11.52 2.47 TLIB0007

105.44 143.3 37.86 1.38 Including 121.95 143.3 21.35 1.88 TLIB0011

81.71 91.47 9.76 1.46 157.98 179.88 21.9 1.09 TLIB0012

140.5 152.9 12.4 1.04 279.88 295.96 16.08 0.90 TLIB0013 100.54 121.06 20.52 0.70 TLIB0014

204.6 218.5 13.9 1.41 277.8 294.9 17.1 1.13 307.1 325.4 18.4 1.20 TLIB0018

46.9 59.1 12.2 1.02 149.9 177.2 27.34 1.46 258.1 280.4 22.34 0.75 TLIB0020 85.6 124.4 38.73 0.76 TLIB0022 22.86 57.91 35.05 1.58 TLIB0023

181.88 206.7 24.82 0.94 293.73 310.05 16.32 1.19 TLIB0026 26.33 59.2 32.87 1.03 (see press release by Midland dated December 19, 2024)

Correlations in sections suggest that the spodumene pegmatite bodies dip shallowly, typically less than 30 degrees, and are often observed as stacked sets in the drill holes – the drilling commonly intersected multiple mineralized pegmatite bodies with variable thickness Detailed structural studies with RTEC experts is ongoing. These are being fed into updating the geological models. Mineralogical studies show that the major lithium phase at Iceberg is spodumene with minor muscovite and cookeite alteration. Minor petalite is present, and holmquistite is often present in the amphibolitic country rock adjacent to pegmatites. The spodumene pegmatite bodies remain open along strike and to depth, and more drilling will be necessary to more precisely determine their geometry and extension.

Drilling is planned to resume in March 2025, with a first phase budget of 5.2M CAD approved for a combination of diamond and RC drilling. Drilling will commence with RC drilling, followed by the addition of a diamond drilling rig in April. Drilling plans for June onwards will be results driven. Early metallurgical tests are also being evaluated on select core sections using LIBS scanning to identify and quantitatively determine grain size and the lithium mineralogy.

About the Galinée Project

The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometers due east of the Adina deposit (consolidated mineral resources of 61.4 Mt at 1.14% Li2O Indicated and 16.5 Mt at 1.19% Li2O Inferred, see press release by Winsome dated May 28, 2024) held by Winsome. This deposit is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north and is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at Adina. The same highly favourable contact zone is present on the Galinée property over more than 7 kilometers, and the Iceberg lithium showing was discovered along this contact (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023).

Cautionary Statements

The true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Lithium mineralization occurring at the deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland’s qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

