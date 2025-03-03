SiTime to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime’s CEO, Rajesh Vashist, and CFO, Beth Howe, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. SiTime management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 4:50 p.m. PST on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
A live and archived webcast of the Company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com
