The Dairy Alliance Powers High School Athletes with Real Dairy Milk

Meet Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff at the UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals with The Dairy Alliance

Fuels student-athletes through high school championship sponsorships and its dynamic college NIL campaign, Milk’s Got Game

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, continues to reinforce real dairy milk as the ultimate performance beverage for student-athletes. As the Official Milk Partner of high school championship events across the region, The Dairy Alliance will ensure young athletes have access to the nutrition they need to stay strong and hydrated.As part of this initiative, student-athletes in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia will enjoy refreshing real chocolate dairy milk at select state championship games, including basketball state championships in Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.This effort aligns with The Dairy Alliance’s mission to educate and empower individuals to make informed nutrition choices by choosing real dairy milk. Through high school championship sponsorships and its Milk’s Got Game college NIL campaign, The Dairy Alliance is strengthening its commitment to fueling athletes at every level.Why Real Dairy Milk? The Ultimate Performance Beverage“Through our college NIL campaigns and high school partnerships, we’re tapping into today’s athletes to showcase why real dairy milk is the ideal sports beverage,” said Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “Dairy milk continues to trend upward as more people recognize its natural electrolytes, and high-quality protein. We’re proud to be the Official Milk Partner of these high school championship games and to share how real dairy milk, from local dairy farmers, fuels performance.”In collaboration with Teall Properties Group (TPG), and Playfly Sports Properties, The Dairy Alliance is bringing this sponsorship to various high school athletic organizations, including:Georgia High School AssociationNorth Carolina Independent Schools Athletic AssociationSouth Carolina Independent Schools Athletic AssociationKentucky High School Athletic AssociationTennessee Secondary School Athletic AssociationMississippi High School Activities AssociationVirginia Independent Schools Athletic AssociationMilk’s Got Game: Inspiring the Next Generation of AthletesExpanding its influence beyond high school sports, The Dairy Alliance is amplifying its message through Milk’s Got Game, an interactive NIL social media campaign featuring top collegiate basketball stars, including Zamareya "Zam" Jones of North Carolina State, Jaxson Robinson of the University of Kentucky, and Zakai Zeigler of the University of Tennessee.As part of the Milk’s Got Game Spring Hand-Off initiative, these elite athletes will “hand-off” the message of real dairy milk’s performance benefits to one another, highlighting its role in hydration, endurance, muscle recovery, and strength.Additionally, the campaign features Cory Robbins, a dairy farm manager from Siler City, NC, and Chris Huffman, a dairy farmer from Center, KY, bridging the connection between athletes and the hardworking dairy farm families who produce the real dairy milk that fuels them.Through social media activations, athlete-led challenges, and fan engagement, Milk’s Got Game reinforces the critical role of real dairy milk in sports nutrition while celebrating the farmers who make it possible.Join the Movement: #MilksGotGameAccording to The Dairy Alliance, the performance power of real dairy milk stands out because it provides:Complete, High-Quality Protein: Real dairy milk offers 8 grams of protein per serving to help build and repair muscles.Superior Hydration: Real dairy milk naturally contains electrolytes to help rehydrate after a tough game or workout.Essential Nutrients: Packed with calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, real dairy milk supports overall health and energy.Options for All: For those who are lactose-intolerant, choose lactose-free real dairy milk! Athletes of all levels can enjoy 100% real dairy milk, same nutritional value and high-quality protein, without digestive discomfort.The Dairy Alliance invites athletes and fans nationwide to showcase their skills, workouts, and game-day routines using #MilksGotGame. Share your game highlights, post-workout recovery routine, or training moments as to why real dairy milk is your go-to sports drink.Schools interested in learning more about partnering with The Dairy Alliance can visit https://thedairyalliance.com or contact Roseann Liberatore at rliberatore@thedairyalliance.com.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

