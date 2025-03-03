Actelis Receives Follow-On Order to Expand Networking Deployment for Major Hungarian Utility Provider

Follow-on order expands deployment of Actelis’ cyber-hardened networking solutions to enhance secure communications for critical infrastructure in Hungary

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received a follow-on order from a Hungarian utility provider to support the continued modernization of its communications network.

This order builds upon Actelis’ previously announced engagement in October 2023, when the company was selected to provide its advanced hybrid fiber networking technology for the utility’s operations. The latest order will expand deployment across additional locations, reinforcing the network’s ability to deliver secure, high-speed data transmission essential for monitoring and controlling critical infrastructure.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the digital transformation of Hungary’s energy sector,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “This follow-on order underscores the continuous trust our customers place in Actelis to deliver secure, resilient, and rapidly deployable networking solutions that meet the demands of modern utility operations.”

Actelis’ cyber-hardened networking solutions enable the rapid extension of fiber-grade connectivity while leveraging existing infrastructure, offering a cost-effective and scalable approach to modernizing large-scale utility networks. The company’s technology is widely deployed across transportation, energy, government, and military sectors, providing customers with robust, secure, and high-performance communications solutions.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

