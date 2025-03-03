Submit Release
MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast scheduled for Wednesday, March 19th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results and provide corporate updates.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free:    1-833-630-1956
Israel:   1-80-921-2373
International:   1-412-317-1837
Webcast:   Click HERE
     

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the currently available $375+ million drug for wound debridement, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts: 
Hani Luxenburg   Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer   Managing Director
MediWound Ltd.   LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com   daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
     
Media Contact: 
Ellie Hanson    
FINN Partners for MediWound    
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com    
+1-929-588-2008    

