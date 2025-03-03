Dr. Melissa Bedford selected as Top CEO and Success Coach of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Melissa Bedford member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Melissa Bedford, Success Coach, Author, TedX Speaker, Motivational Speaker and CEO of GMA Interventions and My Soul Purpose, was recently selected as Top CEO and Success Coach of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Bedford has certainly proven herself an expert in the industry. Dr. Bedford is widely known as The Purpose Profitessand stands as a beacon of transformation for women navigating life’s pivotal transitions. As a Success Coach, Author, Business Strategist, and Motivational Speaker, Dr. Melissa Bedford guides women through life’s transitions to uncover their divine purpose and transform it into meaningful impact.Drawing from her multifaceted career as a Broadway Executive Producer, Host of two shows, and CEO of a multi-location behavioral health agency, Dr. Melissa brings a unique perspective to transformation and success. Her soul-centered approach helps women align their deepest truth with practical strategies for success—whether that means personal transformation or building a purpose-driven business.As CEO of My Soul Purpose, Dr. Bedford brings both compassionate wisdom and proven expertise to her work and creates a sacred space for women to discover their purpose, heal, grow, and step confidently into their power, while providing the strategic guidance needed to turn purpose into prosperity.For those called to entrepreneurship, Dr. Bedford demonstrates how building a business can be a natural extension of your authentic self. Her integrative approach ensures your venture aligns with your values, leveraging your unique gifts to create both impact and abundance.As a dynamic motivational speaker and transformation expert, Dr. Melissa has captivated audiences and guided countless women through personal and professional evolution. Through her television shows, speaking engagements, and written works, she continues to inspire and empower women worldwide. Her mission is clear: to empower women to build lives—and optionally, businesses—that reflect their truest selves, creating ripples of positive change for generations to come.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, entrepreneurship, executive coaching, life coaching, leadership development, business consulting, brand consulting and motivational speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Bedford earned her Bachelor of Science in Counseling from Old Dominion University followed by her Master’s degree in Counseling from Regent University. She completed her Doctor of Education from Liberty University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Bedford has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top CEO and Success Coach of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Bedford for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Bedford attributes much of her success to curiosity, empathy and a positive mindset, which has been instrumental in her leadership roles. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence women.For more information please visit: https://purposeprofitess.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.