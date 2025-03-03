The Joint Corp. to Participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 16th-18th. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Razdan and Chief Financial Officer Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on March 17th and 18th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman of Alliance Advisors IR at thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.” SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777, thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

