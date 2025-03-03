Baker Hughes, Frontier Infrastructure Announce Partnership to Accelerate Development of Carbon Capture and Storage, Data Center Projects in the U.S.

Frontier’s SCS Hub, spanning nearly 100,000 acres in Wyoming, will provide open-access CO₂ storage for industrial emitters and ethanol producers using its CO₂-by-rail strategy

Baker Hughes will provide key CCS and power generation technologies, including CO₂ compression, well design, and its industrial NovaLT™ gas turbines to support power solutions for data centers and industrial customers

Partnership allows Frontier to move forward with greater efficiencies and resources for project development



HOUSTON and DALLAS and LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, and Frontier Infrastructure (“Frontier”), a Tailwater Capital portfolio company and a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure across the U.S. Mountain West and Texas, on Monday announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power solutions in the U.S. As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide innovative technologies and resources in support of the development of large-scale CCS, power generation, and data center projects.

Frontier is leading the development of the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub (“SCS Hub”), one of the largest open-source carbon sequestration assets in the country. Spanning nearly 100,000 acres in Wyoming, the hub is designed to support industrial emitters across the region and ethanol facilities across the Midwest utilizing its CO 2 -by-rail strategy, establishing Frontier as a new standard for scalable carbon storage infrastructure. Frontier currently holds three Class VI permits and has commenced drilling activities on its first wells with first injection commencing year-end 2025.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide technology solutions to support the development of the SCS Hub and future infrastructure projects. By leveraging its key technologies for well design, CO₂ compression, and long-term monitoring, Baker Hughes will help optimize project execution, allowing Frontier to move forward with greater efficiency and financial certainty.

To further enhance reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions, Frontier is expanding its infrastructure footprint with new behind-the-meter power generation capacity. This includes the development of 256 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired generation, designed to meet the increasing power demands across Wyoming, the broader Mountain West, and Texas — particularly driven by the rapid expansion of data centers and industrial operations. Baker Hughes’ industrial NovaLT™ gas turbines will be deployed to support power generation, ensuring efficient and flexible energy delivery for Frontier.

“With energy demand rising across the country, industrial customers need scalable, low-carbon solutions, and Frontier’s expanded infrastructure will deliver exactly that,” said Robby Rockey, president and co-CEO of Frontier Infrastructure. “By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs. Baker Hughes’ leadership in turbine technology, drilling services, and CCS innovation makes them an ideal partner in executing this vision.”

“Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “Working with Frontier Infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate how Baker Hughes’ portfolio is uniquely positioned to support CCUS projects for lower-carbon industrial and energy development.”

Baker Hughes expects orders, in relation to this agreement, as Frontier projects progress. Frontier is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, a private equity firm specializing in integrated energy and environmental infrastructure investments. Frontier was advised by Jefferies LLC as financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP as legal adviser.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com .

About Frontier Infrastructure

Frontier Infrastructure is a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure solutions across the Mountain West and Texas, specializing in integrated power generation and carbon capture and storage projects. The company is at the forefront of industrial decarbonization, providing scalable, permanent carbon storage and behind-the-meter power solutions to support growing regional energy demand. For more information, please visit www.frontierccus.com .

