Scott’s Sod Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Landscaping

Scott’s Sod is celebrating a major milestone — 20 years of transforming landscapes across Calgary, Airdrie, and beyond.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding, this family-run business has installed over 5 million square feet of sod, the equivalent of more than 116 NHL-sized hockey rinks, and completed over 2,000 residential and commercial landscaping projects.

While Scott’s Sod has made its mark on local landscapes, its impact extends past Alberta. The company has been a proud supporter of Stella D’Italia, a children’s sports club in Argentina that provides opportunities for kids from low-income families. Scott’s Sod even sponsored a youth Artistic Roller Skating team, helping them compete on the world stage at the World Skate Games in 2023 and 2024.

Giving back locally has also been a key part of Scott’s Sod’s mission, with ongoing sponsorships and donations to community initiatives. As demand for quality landscaping grows, the company looks forward to expanding its services, adopting new technologies, and continuing to serve homeowners and businesses across Calgary, Airdrie, and the surrounding areas.

“We’re incredibly grateful for 20 years of support from our community,” said Jon Gimenez at Scott’s Sod. “As we look to the future, we’re excited to keep growing while staying true to our roots—delivering top-quality sod and landscaping with the same family values we started with.”

For more information or to book a free quote, visit Scott’s Sod’s website.

About Scott’s Sod

Founded in 2005, Scott’s Sod is a family-run business specializing in sod installation and landscaping services across Calgary, Airdrie, and surrounding areas. With over 20 years of experience, the company is committed to quality, sustainability, and giving back to the community.

