CBBC Career College Leaders receive King Charles III Coronation Medals for Transformative Contributions to Education

Brian MacArthur & Henry Devlin with Minister Leah Martin and Michael Sangster

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two leaders in Nova Scotia’s career education sector have been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal—but for them, this honour is about far more than personal recognition. For Brian MacArthur, former owner and current Director of Business Development at CBBC Career College (CBBC), the award cements his lifelong commitment to the school his father co-founded, a legacy that has shaped careers of more than 25,000 graduates over 60+ years. For Henry Devlin, current owner of CBBC and Willis College and President & CEO of CBBC, now a Cape Breton resident, the medal carries a deep family connection—echoing the Medal of Honour awarded to his uncle by the King for bravery at sea during WWII. Born in London, England, Devlin sees this recognition as both a personal and professional milestone, honouring his family's history and his lifelong dedication to education.The King Charles III Coronation Medal was established to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6, 2023. A total of 30,000 medals have been designated to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities.The official medal presentation took place on March 2, 2025, in Halifax, where Devlin and MacArthur were recognized for their decades of leadership in career education, their commitment to student success, and their contributions to strengthening Nova Scotia’s workforce.A Legacy of Leadership in EducationThis recognition is especially meaningful for Brian MacArthur, whose father, Ronald MacArthur, co-founded Cape Breton Business College in 1958 alongside Edward Currie. A visionary in education, Ronald launched the college to provide career-focused training to help Nova Scotians build brighter futures.“My father, Ronald MacArthur, built CBBC on the belief that education should lead directly to meaningful careers. His passion was for real-world training, and that’s exactly what CBBC has provided for over six decades,” said Brian MacArthur. “To receive this medal, knowing how much my father valued the Commonwealth, his service in the Canadian Armed Forces, and dedication to education, is incredibly humbling. His legacy lives on in the many thousands of ‘Business College’ graduates—a term long associated with CBBC’s early history as a business-focused career college— who have shaped Nova Scotia’s economy and workforce. He would have been so proud to see how far we’ve come.”Brian’s father, Ronald MacArthur, was posthumously inducted into the St. Francis Xavier University Hall of Honour in 2024 for his contributions to education and community service.Driving Workforce Innovation Across CanadaWith over 35 years of experience in private vocational education, Henry Devlin has dedicated his career to developing skills-based, employment-focused training programs that help graduates build meaningful careers. In 2018, he co-founded Summit2, which now includes CBBC in Nova Scotia and Willis College, headquartered in Ottawa with online students from British Columbia to Nunavut to Atlantic Canada, truly a college from coast to coast to coast.Devlin was also awarded the 2023 Career Champions Award from the National Association of Career Colleges for his leadership in advancing career education across Canada.“This medal is deeply personal as my uncle received the King’s Medal of Bravery back in 1941. After his ship was destroyed during a WW2 battle he guided the lifeboat and his fellow seamen home against impossible odds using only the stars to navigate. Decades later, to receive a King’s Medal for my commitment to education feels like a full-circle moment,” said Henry Devlin. “At CBBC, we don’t just run programs—we change lives. Every student who walks through our doors is looking for an opportunity to build a better future, and we take that responsibility seriously.”A Growing Impact in Career EducationSince its founding in 1958, CBBC has evolved from a single-classroom secretarial school into a leading institution, recognized as Nova Scotia’s longest-established private career college. Over the years, CBBC has expanded its reach, growing from serving just 200 students to training over 1,000 annually across four campuses in Sydney, Halifax, and Dartmouth—broadening its impact while staying true to its mission of career-focused education. The college remains focused on high-demand career training with programs in healthcare, education, and beauty, ensuring students graduate with the skills employers need.Devlin and MacArthur were nominated for the medal by the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC), which recognized their transformative impact on students and workforce development.Founded in 1958, CBBC Career College is Nova Scotia’s longest-established private career college, with campuses in Sydney, Dartmouth, and Halifax. With over 25,000 alumni, CBBC offers 13 in-demand programs, including the province’s only nationally accredited Medical Laboratory Assistant program. As a trusted leader in education, CBBC is committed to student success, career readiness, and addressing Nova Scotia’s workforce needs.

