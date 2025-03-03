Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,650 in the last 365 days.

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from March 10-12, 2025, in Miami, FL.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside Chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: March 10, 2025, at 3:40pm ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it has prioritized in the near term. Tenax Therapeutics also may resume developing its unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Merrill Barrett
Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more