Green Thumb Expands Nevada Retail Footprint with the Opening of RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder on March 4

RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder marks the 2nd RISE Dispensary location in Henderson, 12th in Nevada and 102nd nationwide

Conveniently located near the Downtown Henderson Water Street District, RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder will open at 1000 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015.

Following its opening on March 4, RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder will host a grand opening celebration for the community on March 8.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from the RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder grand opening will benefit local non-profit Veterans Action Foundation .



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder, located at 1000 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015, on March 4. The new Henderson location, conveniently near the Downtown Henderson Water Street District, marks the 12th RISE Dispensary location in Nevada and 102nd nationwide.

Beginning March 4, RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder will bring patients and adult-use customers award-winning, high-quality products and convenient services, such as curbside pickup. RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder will be open 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, offering a broad selection of curated products from Green Thumb’s family of brands, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, Good Green, &Shine and Doctor Solomon’s. RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder is the second RISE location in Henderson, Nevada. RISE Dispensary Henderson is located just 10 miles away from the new location at 4300 E Sunset Rd, Suite A3, Henderson, NV 89014.

“Following the opening of our 100th RISE store in Carson City at the end of 2024, we are thrilled to serve more Nevada patients and customers with the opening of our 2nd RISE Dispensary in Henderson,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “We are proud to share our exceptional RISE experience and incredibly deep menu of high-quality products with the community as we open the doors to our new RISE Dispensary on South Boulder Highway.”

Profits from RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder’s grand opening event will benefit the Veterans Action Foundation (VAF). VAF collaborates with organizations that support veterans, their families, and survivors, working to ease government burdens by improving access to vital records and resources.

“We are collaborating with RISE to make veteran lives better,” said Ralph McNamara, President of the Veterans Action Foundation. “Both of our organizations are committed to assisting veterans and boosting community awareness. This collaboration is particularly meaningful in Henderson, as southern Nevada has the largest veteran population statewide."

RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder will celebrate its grand opening event on March 8, with exciting offers and activities. The first 100 RISE customers will receive a curated brand swag bag. For those who purchase an eighth of flower, x4 RYTHM Bubba Fett eighths can be added onto their purchase for just one penny each. Local food truck Taco24 will be on-site beginning at 7:30 a.m., offering food specials for RISE customers. The grand opening will also feature product deals, raffle prizes and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Green Thumb joined the Nevada cannabis community in 2016 when the first ever RISE branded dispensary opened its doors in Carson City. Today, Green Thumb operates one production facility in Carson City and two in Las Vegas, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. The Company is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in cultivation and production, ensuring that each product delivers a consistent, true-to-plant experience. In addition to the new RISE Dispensary Henderson on Boulder, the Company operates eleven other locations in Nevada, including stores in Carson City, Carson City on US HWY 50, Henderson, Las Vegas on Craig Road, Las Vegas on Nellis, Las Vegas on South Durango, Las Vegas on South Rainbow, Las Vegas on West Tropicana, Reno, Spanish Springs, and Cookies on the Strip Dispensary Las Vegas.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

