Gaia Announces Emersion 2025: A Convergence of Visionaries Driving Transformation

Held March 15-16 at GaiaSphere in Boulder, Colorado, and Available for Streaming Online, Emersion 2025 Delivers Transformational Insights and Practical Tools to Support Personal and Collective Evolution.

BOULDER, Colo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, today announced Emersion 2025, a two-day immersive conference bringing together leading experts in human potential, consciousness, and spiritual evolution. Taking place March 15-16, 2025, at the GaiaSphere Event Center and streaming globally on Gaia.com, this event will provide attendees with transformational insights, experiential practices, and practical tools to elevate personal and collective evolution.

This year’s event will feature renowned speakers, including Darryl Anka (channel for Bashar), Aubrey Marcus, Dr. Espen Wold-Jensen, Veda Austin, and Sarah Breskman Cosme. Topics will explore the intersection of science and spirituality, consciousness and technology, and ancient wisdom and modern transformation.

Key themes for Emersion 2025 include:

Humanity’s Evolutionary Path – Insights into the vibrational shifts shaping our collective future.

– Insights into the vibrational shifts shaping our collective future. The Sacred Masculine & Restoring Balance – Reclaiming harmony through an evolved understanding of masculinity.

– Reclaiming harmony through an evolved understanding of masculinity. Quantum Manifestation & Reality Creation – Leveraging quantum principles to consciously shape personal and collective realities.

– Leveraging quantum principles to consciously shape personal and collective realities. Navigating AI’s Role in Spiritual Evolution – Examining ethical AI and its implications for the human spirit.

“Emersion 2025 is more than an event - it’s a catalyst for transformation,” said Kiersten Medvedich, President of Gaia. “Our goal is to provide the audience with not only inspiration but also practical tools that empower real transformation - both personally and collectively.”

Featured Speakers & Sessions:

Darryl Anka, Channel for Bashar – Humanity’s Evolutionary Path

– Humanity’s Evolutionary Path Aubrey Marcus – The Return of the Sacred Masculine

– The Return of the Sacred Masculine Veda Austin – The Living Language of Water

– The Living Language of Water Dr. Espen Wold-Jensen – Quantum Leap to Infinite Potential

– Quantum Leap to Infinite Potential Sarah Breskman Cosme – Awaken Ancient Memories

– Awaken Ancient Memories Matthew James Bailey – Our Soul’s Future in the Era of AI

– Our Soul’s Future in the Era of AI Helané Wahbeh – The Impact of Thought on Reality

– The Impact of Thought on Reality Shehnaz Soni – Master the Art of Reality Shopping

– Master the Art of Reality Shopping Jerry Sargeant – Multidimensional Re-Engineering



Tickets for Emersion 2025 are available now. Attendees can participate in person or online and gain access to all sessions, discussions, and immersive experiences. For more information and to register, visit gaia.com/lp/emersion2025 .

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com



Media

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.