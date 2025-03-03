Top Health Economics Expert Professor Jonathan Kolstad Affiliates with Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that leading health economist Jonathan Kolstad has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Mr. Kolstad is a professor at the Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he holds the Henry J. Kaiser Chair, and in the Economics Department at the University of California, Berkeley.

Professor Kolstad’s expertise lies at the intersection of health economics, industrial organization and public economics. Much of his work applies tools from behavioral economics, machine learning and AI to better understand behavior and market outcomes and to design policy and technology interventions to improve welfare.

Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel commented, “We are excited to have Professor Kolstad join our roster of affiliates. His extensive machine learning and AI knowledge as applied to healthcare will greatly serve our clients and staff.”

Professor Kolstad is a recipient of the American Society of Health Economists Medal, which is awarded biennially to the economist age 40 or under who has made the most significant contributions to the field of health economics. He has also received awards for his research and writing and has been published in leading academic journals.

Professor Kolstad is also an entrepreneur and founder in healthcare and technology and an advisor to governments, corporations and startups. Additionally, he is a core faculty member in the Computational Precision Health Graduate Group at UC Berkeley and the University of California San Francisco, the founding director of the Center for Health Care Marketplace Innovation and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Commenting on his affiliation, Professor Kolstad added, “I look forward to a fantastic collaboration with the deep bench of experts at Compass Lexecon and am excited to expand their expertise in health economics.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.