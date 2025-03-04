Delta Citation Announces Acquisition of Tower Mini-Storage in Montana

DCPR

Tower Mini-Storage of Montana

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delta Citation is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tower Mini-Storage, a well-established facility that has proudly served the Saint Ignatius, Montana community for many years. This acquisition marks Delta Citation's first real estate acquisition in Montana."We are honored to be the new owners of this fine facility," said Ray Miller, Principal of Delta Citation. "Tower Mini-Storage has been a trusted resource in the St. Ignatius community for many years, and as a family-owned firm, we look forward to continuing the proud legacy with outstanding stewardship and an unwavering commitment to all customers."As part of this transition, Delta Citation will be introducing small changes aimed at improving the customer experience. Beginning in March 2025, tenants will have access to a convenient online portal, allowing them to manage their accounts, make payments, and access important facility information - from any connected device.Delta Citation remains dedicated to maintaining the security, convenience, and reliability that Tower Mini-Storage has long provided, and we are excited to welcome both existing and new prospective tenants to this next chapter.The new Tower Mini-Storage website is www.towerministorage.com About Delta CitationDelta Citation is a vertically integrated commercial real estate (CRE) developer based on the East Coast. The company specializes in the acquisition and development of undervalued industrial and commercial real estate.Delta Citation is affiliated with Haley Builders , Inc. Founded in 1995, Haley Builders is a commercial construction firm based in Ashland, Virginia. Haley Builders brings decades of expertise in construction and development, supporting Delta Citation’s core mission.For more information, visit www.citationdelta.com To learn more about Haley Builders, Inc., visit www.haleybuilders.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.